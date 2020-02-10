 Skip to content
(MSN) Have unpaid medical debt? This county in Kansas will jail you.
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the capitalist way.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jail for failure to appear in court is not the same as going to jail for unpaid debt. Clickbait headline.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Jail for failure to appear in court is not the same as going to jail for unpaid debt. Clickbait headline.


The guy put in place a law which requires them to go to court every 3 months, literally forever, while they have unpaid medical debts.

They are already working 2 jobs just to get by, do you really think they can afford to take a minumum of 4 days off a year to attend court?

It's bad enough that you virtually bankrupt people for having the audacity to get sick, but to then drag them to court every 3 months for being poor?

It's a bit hard to describe all that in the character limit of the headline, so the fact it merely omitted the intermediate steps is fair imho.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.

"That law was put in place at Hassenplug's own recommendation to the local judge. The attorney uses that law by asking the court to direct people with unpaid medical bills to appear in court every three months and state they are too poor to pay in what is called a "debtors exam."

If two hearings are missed, the judge issues an arrest warrant for contempt of court. Bail is set at $500.
Hassenplug said he gets "paid on what's collected." If the bail money is applied to the judgment, then he gets a portion of that, he said.

"We're sending them to jail for contempt of court for failure to appear," Hassenplug said.
In most courts, bail money is returned when defendants appear in court. But in almost every case in Coffeyville, that money goes to pay attorneys like Hassenplug and the medical debt his clients are owed."


So he created his job by convincing the local judge; he's making people show up every three months and if they miss 2 hearings, arrest with a $500 bail.  Which technically isn't bail because when they do show up in court, they don't get that back - it goes into his pocket.

That is one hell of a racket.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.


a job he created. It was genius really, he forced everyone with unpaid medical debt owed to him to attend court 4 times per year, he gets paid by the state if they attend, he gets paid from their bail money if they don't.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How dare you get sick.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're my boy Blue!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: It's the capitalist way.


I'm sure the Kansas Bar would agree with you and there's nothing that can be done.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tres Biggs went to jail for failing to appear in court for unpaid medical bills.

Judges tend to frown on not showing up for court summons.
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.


"Just following orders"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
you are aware if you don't pay for your car or house you lose them, right? there is not a free ride for medical bills. in TN they put debtors in a jail where you have to pay for your food and board. they get you a job that pays below minimum and they get their cut right off the top. and good luck finding out what you've paid and what you owe, their spreadsheets need a decoder ring. this is going to increase unless murican citizens stand up and yell loudly.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.


If I were in that county and suffering from a terminal illness, I'd do everyone a favor by killing him.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.


Every time I get pulled over I claim 'I was just following orders'. I never get a ticket.
 
Geralt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Coffeyville, Kansas

So that's what covfefe was meant to spell.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Had to take the wife to doctor while vacationing in Finland. The public option is available as well private. We went with the latter because the public can have hours long wait. Of course the private doctor cost more but we got an appt within three hours.

So the doc was €65, office costs €25, and tests about €200. Then pharmacy on top at €21.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: The guy put in place a law which requires them to go to court every 3 months, literally forever, while they have unpaid medical debts.

They are already working 2 jobs just to get by, do you really think they can afford to take a minumum of 4 days off a year to attend court?

It's bad enough that you virtually bankrupt people for having the audacity to get sick, but to then drag them to court every 3 months for being poor?

It's a bit hard to describe all that in the character limit of the headline, so the fact it merely omitted the intermediate steps is fair imho.


Well the real headline would be: Don't appear in court, this county in Kansas will jail you.

But that wouldn't generate interest.

Yes the law is burdensome and idiotic, but really that's how most laws work - they punish the poor and make the rich people feel better about themselves.

You usually only hear about these things when a middle class person gets snared in the system that the poor have been suffering through for years. Like when Child Protective Services takes away somebody's kids over something idiotic, but it takes 2 years and $100,000 to get them back because the system can never admit it made an error.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do they provide medical care while you're in jail? That would solve the problem.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: brax33: Jail for failure to appear in court is not the same as going to jail for unpaid debt. Clickbait headline.

The guy put in place a law which requires them to go to court every 3 months, literally forever, while they have unpaid medical debts.

They are already working 2 jobs just to get by, do you really think they can afford to take a minumum of 4 days off a year to attend court?

It's bad enough that you virtually bankrupt people for having the audacity to get sick, but to then drag them to court every 3 months for being poor?

It's a bit hard to describe all that in the character limit of the headline, so the fact it merely omitted the intermediate steps is fair imho.


It may be a ridiculous law, but how many times have you heard of someone going to jail because they missed a court appearance? It seems to be the most common reason people end up in jail. If you have a court appearance, you'd better make every possible effort to show up.

What's worse - missing four days of work out of the year to show up to court, or missing ___ days because you were in jail for failing to show up to court? And then you still have to show up for court for the debt later, and that other offense. Then it just builds and snowballs from there, plus you have a record. That sucks.

If he doesn't like it, he should contact the media (which he did) and state legislators and get it changed. File a lawsuit. Challenge the system through the system, not by getting locked up.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.

a job he created. It was genius really, he forced everyone with unpaid medical debt owed to him to attend court 4 times per year, he gets paid by the state if they attend, he gets paid from their bail money if they don't.


I think the judge forced everyone, he liked the $idea$ so much.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow that Assenplug guy's a complete and utter bastard. And of course, without checking, you can already recognize: he's a goddamn right-wing nazi-loving jackass.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


live in a shiatty red-state, expect shiatty red-state treatment.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was anyone else here taught in high school and college that one of the triumphs of the USA was that we didn't have anything like debtors prisons?

When exactly did not learning ANYTHING about history fall out of fashion?  Or is it that torturing people when they are down on their luck is just a sheik thing to do when you are in far-right areas of the country now.

It's painful.  In the last 3 years I have learned that I didn't know much about the people in my country at all.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: If he doesn't like it, he should contact the media (which he did) and state legislators and get it changed. File a lawsuit. Challenge the system through the system, not by getting locked up.


In Kansas and other right wing areas legislators DO NOT represent voting constituents now.  They represent interests that pay the expenses for re-election.  And they LOVE Citizen's United.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://features.propublica.org/medic​a​l-debt/when-medical-debt-collectors-de​cide-who-gets-arr yoested-coffeyville-kansas/

Here's a more detailed article on the situation.

For all of you defending the court appearance warrant you are exactly what is wrong with this country.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Do they provide medical care while you're in jail? That would solve the problem.


It wasn't the father who needed medical care, it was his son with leukemia and his wife with Lyme disease. Somehow, I don't think his being in jail is going to improve their situation.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'm just doing my job," Hassenplug said.

Amazing how often sociopaths say this.

"That law was put in place at Hassenplug's own recommendation to the local judge. The attorney uses that law by asking the court to direct people with unpaid medical bills to appear in court every three months and state they are too poor to pay in what is called a "debtors exam."

If two hearings are missed, the judge issues an arrest warrant for contempt of court. Bail is set at $500.
Hassenplug said he gets "paid on what's collected." If the bail money is applied to the judgment, then he gets a portion of that, he said.

"We're sending them to jail for contempt of court for failure to appear," Hassenplug said.
In most courts, bail money is returned when defendants appear in court. But in almost every case in Coffeyville, that money goes to pay attorneys like Hassenplug and the medical debt his clients are owed."

So he created his job by convincing the local judge; he's making people show up every three months and if they miss 2 hearings, arrest with a $500 bail.  Which technically isn't bail because when they do show up in court, they don't get that back - it goes into his pocket.

That is one hell of a racket.


Judges don't make laws, legislatures and city councils do.

I think this article is missing a piece.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

d23: just a sheik thing to do when you are in far-right areas of the country now.


This sort of shiat happens all of the time all over the country and there is nothing "far-right" about it. Just look into the shiat that goes on at Rikers. Innocent people sitting in jail for 2 years before trial.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Hey Kansas.

You made your choice.
 
timmmmah!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So? It's the deep red state of Kansas. Voters in Kansas don't want healthcare to be affordable lest people of a non white skin color have the same access to it they do. That lawyer is human trash but it doesn't make me feel much sympathy for the people he's going after, who could change much of their situation for the better by simply not voting R every single election.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: d23: just a sheik thing to do when you are in far-right areas of the country now.

This sort of shiat happens all of the time all over the country and there is nothing "far-right" about it. Just look into the shiat that goes on at Rikers. Innocent people sitting in jail for 2 years before trial.


Rikers. Is that some sort of liberal free health care place?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MugzyBrown: d23: just a sheik thing to do when you are in far-right areas of the country now.

This sort of shiat happens all of the time all over the country and there is nothing "far-right" about it. Just look into the shiat that goes on at Rikers. Innocent people sitting in jail for 2 years before trial.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Debtors prisons will attempt to make a comeback in every age.  They will hide what they are, behind a network of legal documentation and lawyer's words.  But they will be debtor's prisons.

Combine that with the network of poorly written laws and grey areas that are used by the 'serve & protect,' system, and you have guaranteed labor for whatever your needs may be.

"I owe my soul to the company store," by a different name.  With less chance of escape.
 
