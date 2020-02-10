 Skip to content
(CNN)   China turns up all the tools of its totalitarian state to combat nCoV: tracking potential vectors through ubiquitous cameras, clamping down on dissidents, spreading propaganda, threatening people with executions, etc. You know. Just like the flu   (cnn.com) divider line
    People's Republic of China, Han Chinese, China, Police, Xi Jinping, Hu Jintao, Overseas Chinese  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She gave the example of a man in Zhejiang in eastern China who reported symptoms but said he had not had any contact with anyone from Wuhan. "Then we checked the data and found that he had been in contact with three people from the epidemic area," Li said.

I try to avoid people from Alabama and Mississippi, but surely 3 of them have crossed my path in the last 24 hours.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wuhan Flu: Nasty as They Wanna Be
On tour now! Coming to your town soon.
bet.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When life hands you lemons plague, make lemonade your political dissidents disappear.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby you forgot chinese government wielding people in their homes.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has the Monster Shouter showed up?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm the chinese man welded into a box
Won't you try and save me?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Subby you forgot chinese government wielding people in their homes.


is that wielding as offensive or defensive move?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Subby you forgot chinese government wielding people in their homes.


Amazing upper body strength.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Subby you forgot chinese government wielding people in their homes.


Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'nCoV'? Is that the sexy new name they're trying to make official?

Too late. It's Wuhan Flu for everyone. Like 'Spanish Flu' for the Spaniards*. Suck it up, Wuhan Clan.

/*please don't, just don't; I have Google too.
 
bekovich
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw a horrific video clip of the city and people just screaming from their sealed up apartment blocks, the sound was gruesome. I hope, I hope that was a fake.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In a perfect world anti vaxxers would mysteriously arrive in China for reeducation following the development of a corona virus vaccine.
 
bekovich
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bekovich: I saw a horrific video clip of the city and people just screaming from their sealed up apartment blocks, the sound was gruesome. I hope, I hope that was a fake.


The only link to it I can find now.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: lolmao500: Subby you forgot chinese government wielding people in their homes.

Amazing upper body strength.


They have the perk of a critical hit causing infection.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: lolmao500: Subby you forgot chinese government wielding people in their homes.

[Fark user image image 512x342]
?


Those aren't people, they're genii, little devils.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/coronaviru​s​-residents-welded-inside-their-own-hom​e/
People in China are being sealed inside their own homes as part of desperate steps to try and contain the spread of coronavirus.

*welded not wielded... I suppose they wielded them before they welded them
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bekovich: bekovich: I saw a horrific video clip of the city and people just screaming from their sealed up apartment blocks, the sound was gruesome. I hope, I hope that was a fake.

The only link to it I can find now.


That's like something from a movie. World War Z 2 maybe.
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You shouldn't walk about without wearing a mask."

this whole mask thing is getting out of hand. look at these two.. how the hell are they gonna get coronavirus way up there?

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bekovich: I saw a horrific video clip of the city and people just screaming from their sealed up apartment blocks, the sound was gruesome. I hope, I hope that was a fake.


That's the sound of Mandarin being spoken.
 
