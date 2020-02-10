 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   "The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread (nCoV) transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg," says director general of WHO. So, everybody panic, I guess   (scmp.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You think those goggles work?
 
bigfatfattyfatfat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I've heard they do nothing.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mom was a secretary, and then a coordinator who worked for WIC for 35 years and then went to work in a private practice, where they actually pay more than slave wages. She's privy to certain info things like flu, measles, and chicken pox "hot spots" in the country -- which is embargoed information until the state or the WHO does a Friday data dump.  The flu that seems to be hitting all over the place (not coronavirus) is extremely contagious, and has the potential to turn into a pandemic. It's made my mom paranoid and has her using Lysol wipes.

My dad just got a pacemaker and can't risk getting the flu, or he's screwed.

It only needs to hit a major, congested urban area like NYC to turn the whole damn place into a nice, warm, giant, petri dish.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

They don't do a godamn farking thing to help.

We are all going to die. Eventually. Everything is eventual. Stephen King wrote that book.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Donald Trump is not Randall Flagg.  Flagg is a lot more competent.

/now strongly considers voting for Mother Abigail, er, Liz Warren
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, well that's just, like, your opinion, man.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's just the tip, nothing to worry about (wink wink).
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Waaaay ahead of you.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This was interesting:
"There have been some concerning instances of onward 2019nCoV spread from people with no travel history to [China]," Ghebreyesus tweeted, using the virus's provisional scientific name. "The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg." -- The Guardian
So if it takes root outside China and starts pandemicking (?) in the rest of the world, Katherine bar the door.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, but have they even tried washing their hands?!?
 
pkellmey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We haven't gotten anywhere near the number or size of pandemics that experts thought we should be getting by now. We are due.
 
freidog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look, just tell me when it's time to start cracking each other's skulls open and feasting on the good inside.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Current mortality rates are at 2%.  If we lose 2% of the global population we will use 150 or so million, and that will do nothing to stem overpopulation and may trigger another baby boom from everyone remaining.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lose/use.... works both ways.
 
