(Independent)   The loneliest girl in the world dies alone. RIP timber wolf who walked 9000 miles and never found a mate   (independent.co.uk)
    Sad, Gray Wolf, Endangered species, Tiger, Sacramento, California, California, endangered wolf, Pack, Wolves  
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only she'd walked 500 more, she could have fallen down at your door.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame third wave feminism.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
WHAT 9000?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
farking incels.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Too bad she wasn't a sexy American fox.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She probably had a good sense of humour.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dwedit: WHAT 9000?


I believe it was over 9000.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even when Kevin Garnett was there, the Timberwolves have always had trouble scoring.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She died in California which meant she was in cougar territory -- tough luck, gal.

/ Actually was on local news and made me tear up though, man, harsh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn, humans.  😞
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She may have been lonely, but at least she wasn't being cyberstalked by a crazy psycho biatch with a license to torture.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are worse things than dying alone and lonely. There is being lied to, manipulated, psychologically and mentally farked with, and then blamed for it on top of it.

that is a worse thing.
 
