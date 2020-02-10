 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Colorado State University will be offering marijuana degree. This bud's for you   (newsweek.com) divider line
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
online studies available....   I hope.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shut up and take my student loan monies!
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After living in Amsterdam for 3 years in the 90s, I should be eligible for an honorary doctorate.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow... got a PHD.  Pretty High, Dude.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
With a fail tag for such a spiffy link, I'll just say that I can hazard a guess as to subby's identity.

I'm really jealous of this education option, tho. I would pretty much do anything to go study there!!
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems to me the grad students can all be found in the field rather than a university.

Seriously some of the best talent in the world in botany can be found in weed production.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hopefully the classrooms will have several fully stocked vending machines.
 
Report