Ex-Satanist went to Hell and back, says the food is terrible, buy his book
446 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 5:31 AM



sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to file this under 'cocaine is a hell of a drug"...
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Something, something pol tab
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Satanist figures out demographic that's most gullible, attempts to make bank.


FTFY, Bronx News 12.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We've heard this story before...
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TFA:
All of this reached a boiling point on the night he says he sold his soul to the devil in a blood-soaked ritual. Ramirez says he would actively recruit souls during those dark times, but that an out-of-body experience changed his life forever.


John was not a member of the Official Church of Satan.


What the hell kind of ending to an article was this?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"recruit souls" means kill them.

yeah, they do that. Then they keep the "souls" they sacrifice. Yes, a portion of a spirit. It's real.

they get away with it because if it's evil enough....

people don't believe it's happening.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is he sure that he might have just been in Detroit?
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: We've heard this story before...


Known for Discredited "expert" on Satanism, Christian comedy

"And what's the deal with church potluck food, amirite?"
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: "recruit souls" means kill them.

yeah, they do that. Then they keep the "souls" they sacrifice. Yes, a portion of a spirit. It's real.

they get away with it because if it's evil enough....

people don't believe it's happening.


So....souls are Pokemon?
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Is he sure that he might have just been in Detroit?



HEY!

We're more like purgatory, at worst.
 
Natsumi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JinxofSpades: Kirablue42: "recruit souls" means kill them.

yeah, they do that. Then they keep the "souls" they sacrifice. Yes, a portion of a spirit. It's real.

they get away with it because if it's evil enough....

people don't believe it's happening.

So....souls are Pokemon?


There is a Pikachu joke in there somewhere...
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reading the comments to that story feels like traveling back in time to the 15th century. A conman found a new stream of income, selling his bullshiat to superstitious idiots. The 'I was a satanist/cultist and found God, now buy my shiat' is a classic.
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw another guy who claimed this decades ago on Phil Donahue or some other daytime show.

iirc this other guy wasn't a satanist just a free range asshole.
Died for a few seconds and was revived but went to hell for a considerably longer time from his perspective.
Was being mobbed by a horde and finally says *God Help Me* which caused the horde to back off.
He revived with full memory of the event.
Became a new person afterwards.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JinxofSpades: Kirablue42: "recruit souls" means kill them.

yeah, they do that. Then they keep the "souls" they sacrifice. Yes, a portion of a spirit. It's real.

they get away with it because if it's evil enough....

people don't believe it's happening.

So....souls are Pokemon?


Well, spirituality will probably be proven someday whenever science gets its bigotry against it out of the way.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: Saw another guy who claimed this decades ago on Phil Donahue or some other daytime show.

iirc this other guy wasn't a satanist just a free range asshole.
Died for a few seconds and was revived but went to hell for a considerably longer time from his perspective.
Was being mobbed by a horde and finally says *God Help Me* which caused the horde to back off.
He revived with full memory of the event.
Became a new person afterwards.


really?

because I have been attacked by mobs before, and begged for help and have never received it. ever.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i just get called names for the way I ask. So I have learned the entire world doesn't give a shiat about me except to get enjoyment and laughter from mysuffering.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: We've heard this story before...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Yes indeedy.
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: [Fark user image 315x431]

Reading the comments to that story feels like traveling back in time to the 15th century. A conman found a new stream of income, selling his bullshiat to superstitious idiots. The 'I was a satanist/cultist and found God, now buy my shiat' is a classic.


Oh, these are fantastic!

I think my favorite exchange was I (paraphrased):

"I died for 10 minutes and there was nothing."

"Well, from my researchyou were only in phase one..."
 
ComaToast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ramirez claims he went to hell and that the devil was trying to end his life before God stepped in and protected him.

Why would the devil try to end his life? They're bros, man! If I were Satan I would offer to reincarnate him as a hedge fund manager or something.
 
