Yo dawg, I heard you ordered some boxes from a seller on Amazon, so Amazon'll ship you some boxes from sellers who bought their boxes from sellers on Amazon, dawg
25
580 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)



LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You will get the correct item. I do not want any more hassles for you. Please do not worry. "

Amazon customer "service" is a farking joke.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "You will get the correct item. I do not want any more hassles for you. Please do not worry. "



Everyone is reading that in Apu's voice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was one of the funniest things I've read in a while.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, she'll poop good for a while.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Exclusively at Meta-mart!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That was one of the funniest things I've read in a while.


I can't stop laughing.
I might die.
Laughing.

🤣🤣🤣🤣☠☠☠☠
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"What do you mean it's not cat fud?"
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: LordOfThePings: "You will get the correct item. I do not want any more hassles for you. Please do not worry. "


Everyone is reading that in Apu's voice.


Lois from MalcomInTheMiddle for me. With the middle part in caps.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x480]
"What do you mean it's not cat fud?"


Cute kiity
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The article misses a major point.  Whoever was selling those 12 bags of shiat mix and the harry potter coasters didn't get paid and probably never will.

A while back, I ordered a dryer stacking kit.  Got a big-ass box with 6 dryer stacking kits. I double-checked that I was only charged for 1 and did the "contact seller" thing to report the error.  Said I'd send back the extras if they sent a prepaid shipping label.  "Thanks so much!"  But no label.  Reminded them a few days later and got no response.  So now there's a pile of dryer stacking kits in my car hole.  Why couldn't they fark up like that with something valuable?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So it's come to this, instead of going to a Staples, Walmart etc and buying boxes that you take home with you. Instead you spend literally days trying to get the internet to magically deliver them?

Society is doomed
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it will take the granola and coaster sellers to figure out what's going on, the next time they order more boxes of 25 boxes from Amazon, and Amazon ships them their own products instead.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: So it's come to this, instead of going to a Staples, Walmart etc and buying boxes that you take home with you. Instead you spend literally days trying to get the internet to magically deliver them?

Society is doomed


I only wish your username checked out, sir or madam.

/Or DHL. Or any of the usual B&M shipping places. HOOOOOOOME FRICKIN' DEPOO.
//DHL used to be good for cat fort building supplies. Maybe not anymore?
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ordering boxes online worked out so well for Ashley Madison users.
 
crinz83
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i tried to order a shopping cart, they asked, 'what do you want in your shopping cart', i said nothing, and they cancelled my order.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm still not clear on how the label thing resulted in what happened, but whatevs.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seemed masochistic, but if that's what you're into.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: The article misses a major point.  Whoever was selling those 12 bags of shiat mix and the harry potter coasters didn't get paid and probably never will.

A while back, I ordered a dryer stacking kit.  Got a big-ass box with 6 dryer stacking kits. I double-checked that I was only charged for 1 and did the "contact seller" thing to report the error.  Said I'd send back the extras if they sent a prepaid shipping label.  "Thanks so much!"  But no label.  Reminded them a few days later and got no response.  So now there's a pile of dryer stacking kits in my car hole.  Why couldn't they fark up like that with something valuable?


They should have taken the incorrect barcodes off their boxes if they didn't want Amazon to fark with their product.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm still not clear on how the label thing resulted in what happened, but whatevs.


25 empty boxes ship in a box. People buy them to ship products that they sell through Amazon. Of course they re-use the box that the boxes came in, so 1 in every 26 boxes of their product has a barcode on it for a box full of boxes. Ok, now you're selling dildos on Amazon so you send them a box of dildos that they're supposed to open and repackage as the orders come in, but since the barcode says that box is actually just full of boxes it gets sent to the next poor schmuck that orders boxes.
 
Bowen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jjorsett: I'm still not clear on how the label thing resulted in what happened, but whatevs.

25 empty boxes ship in a box. People buy them to ship products that they sell through Amazon. Of course they re-use the box that the boxes came in, so 1 in every 26 boxes of their product has a barcode on it for a box full of boxes. Ok, now you're selling dildos on Amazon so you send them a box of dildos that they're supposed to open and repackage as the orders come in, but since the barcode says that box is actually just full of boxes it gets sent to the next poor schmuck that orders boxes.


Instructions unclear. Used box as dildo. No complaints.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bowen: Russ1642: jjorsett: I'm still not clear on how the label thing resulted in what happened, but whatevs.

25 empty boxes ship in a box. People buy them to ship products that they sell through Amazon. Of course they re-use the box that the boxes came in, so 1 in every 26 boxes of their product has a barcode on it for a box full of boxes. Ok, now you're selling dildos on Amazon so you send them a box of dildos that they're supposed to open and repackage as the orders come in, but since the barcode says that box is actually just full of boxes it gets sent to the next poor schmuck that orders boxes.

Instructions unclear. Used box as dildo. No complaints.


Yo dawg. We heard you like boxes. So here's a box in-- OH. Ohhh.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: The article misses a major point.  Whoever was selling those 12 bags of shiat mix and the harry potter coasters didn't get paid and probably never will.

A while back, I ordered a dryer stacking kit.  Got a big-ass box with 6 dryer stacking kits. I double-checked that I was only charged for 1 and did the "contact seller" thing to report the error.  Said I'd send back the extras if they sent a prepaid shipping label.  "Thanks so much!"  But no label.  Reminded them a few days later and got no response.  So now there's a pile of dryer stacking kits in my car hole.  Why couldn't they fark up like that with something valuable?


I ordered a Vortex heater a few years ago . I got one box with two smaller boxes with two heaters. I didn't bother trying to fix it. One crapped out in under a year so maybe they were just getting ahead of the game.
 
czei
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I run a small online store and buy about $1K of boxes a month.   The boxes you can buy on Amazon are thin and easily smashed in transit.  The author should do himself a favor and just buy from Uline or a competitor.
 
