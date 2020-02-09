 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Pretty Fly For a Tyre Guy
642 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 11:20 PM



8 Comments
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's wheely bad.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preemptive strike:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Random tire dumping got so bad around here that the dump started accepting castoff tires for free.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Random tire dumping got so bad around here that the dump started accepting castoff tires for free.


I'm sure that is interesting somehow but we are talking about tyres here, not tires


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fly tippers?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this a tipping thread? Cause I'll be goddamned if I'm ever going to tip a fly. Much less for dumping tyres on my property!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Fly tippers?


I had this exact convo a while back here on fark.  Illegal dumping.  So throwing away all your garbage in a park or side of the road.

I can understand where most british slang comes from, but this one threw me for a loop.  Someone broke it down for me in a thread a long time ago.

Fly (as in "on the fly")

And tipping (another way to say dumping in the UK)

Once misunderstood that, I got it.  I didn't realize "tipping" was dumping.
 
