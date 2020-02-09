 Skip to content
(Axios)   Most parents are unfamiliar with the dangers of dabbing. Not that, the other one. Yes, there is another one. (hint: marijuana)
47
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just don't know what to say. The entire article sounds like bullshiat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't smoke pot. I've never smoked pot. I doubt I'll ever try it. It doesn't interest me in the least.

This article is a load of horse hockey.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope, it's legit.  One of my kids was born to an active drug user.  This kid started smoking weed at 12, tried meth and liquor before 15, and went back to weed via vaping.  Kid then moved on to dabs, because they are just as described, very potent and less noticed than blunts and vape.  Edibles do not interest this kid because it takes too long to get the bliss.

And if you remember the way you could spot the dope user in school, you easily spot the dab user now.  Eyes are severely bloodshot and glassy, and speech and reasoning just barely happening.  Kid is level one moment and then just minutes later, blam.  It's a fast and strong high.  The kid's tested IQ has dropped over 20 points from age 13 to age 18, and the weed use is the only consistent factor.

Dabbing is some serious stuff, fortunately it is pretty pricey.  Unfortunately, a little goes a long way.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: This article is a load of horse hockey.


Why are you saying this?  The article conveys straight-forward if superficial information about cannabis concentrates.  I'm not seeing anything in it that is factually incorrect.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: GardenWeasel: This article is a load of horse hockey.

Why are you saying this?  The article conveys straight-forward if superficial information about cannabis concentrates.  I'm not seeing anything in it that is factually incorrect.


Bullet points led with a bolded "They say" tell me that there's more ooga-booga than research in the article, even if they did include the bit about responsible dabbing being potentially safer than smoking.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not sure quite what the hysteria is over: kids might get really high?  Newsflash, unless they're smoking ditch weed, they're already really high.  Today's pot is pretty nuts as far as THC %.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dabs are great and all, but hard on the lungs.  i'll stick to my volcano, thanks
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Still not sure quite what the hysteria is over: kids might get really high?  Newsflash, unless they're smoking ditch weed, they're already really high.  Today's pot is pretty nuts as far as THC %.


Kids and Pot is the new Satanic Panic.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't dap, I just Vossi Bop.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least one study found that dabbing is no more dangerous than smoking marijuana, but others have pointed to individual medical reports of "seizure-like activity" or hypertension.

So you have a whopping TWO studies to cite?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still sounds safer than injecting the marijuanas.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call it super weed, so you can tell it's super scientific and super serious!
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Still not sure quite what the hysteria is over: kids might get really high?  Newsflash, unless they're smoking ditch weed, they're already really high.  Today's pot is pretty nuts as far as THC %.


Yep. And "back in the day" we didn't have concentrated vape pens or modern super strong weed. We had some gnarly glassware, like steamrollers and bongs. And what did we use them for? To get really high. It's just easier to do now, but the results are the same. And probably not as bad for you as those huge bong hits were.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dabs are what you do when you don't have anywhere to go for 4 hours. They will plant you in your seat for a good long while.

bud jones: dabs are great and all, but hard on the lungs.  i'll stick to my volcano, thanks


And this. The 'dabbing' pose comes from the coughing fits which often result from taking a dab hit.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until people hear about "alcohol" and "tobacco"!!!!!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are so spoiled these days. Back in the before fore time we used to have to burn through an entire quarter to get super high.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: They call it super weed, so you can tell it's super scientific and super serious!


What if you expose super weed to Kryptonite? Will it turn into oregano?
/green Kryptonite, obviously
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: [media2.giphy.com image 450x308] [View Full Size image _x_]


I loved that show. MTV picked up after my senior year. Loved all the guest musicians.

I loved the episode where Neil finally gets a job - as a cop - and goes over to bust him hippie friends' house. His buddy opens the door, and shouts behind him, "Don't flush the toilet - it's only Neil!"

Or, at a funeral, a lady asks him, "Do you dig graves?" "Yeah, they're alright, I guess."
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Nope, it's legit.  One of my kids was born to an active drug user.  This kid started smoking weed at 12, tried meth and liquor before 15, and went back to weed via vaping.  Kid then moved on to dabs, because they are just as described, very potent and less noticed than blunts and vape.  Edibles do not interest this kid because it takes too long to get the bliss.

And if you remember the way you could spot the dope user in school, you easily spot the dab user now.  Eyes are severely bloodshot and glassy, and speech and reasoning just barely happening.  Kid is level one moment and then just minutes later, blam.  It's a fast and strong high.  The kid's tested IQ has dropped over 20 points from age 13 to age 18, and the weed use is the only consistent factor.

Dabbing is some serious stuff, fortunately it is pretty pricey.  Unfortunately, a little goes a long way.


The problem there isn't the weed, it's the complete lack of parenting.

Dabs are real though, and comparing them to hard liquor is fairly accurate. When I have some I'll do one hit of that off my bong vs smoking a bowl.

I liket the pens for going out, they are pretty nice for parties and other social occasions.
 
kudayta
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is why I stick to free basing cocaine
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy shiat this is old news. Like seriously 5+ years?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Essentially super high quality hash.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Nope, it's legit.  One of my kids was born to an active drug user.  This kid started smoking weed at 12, tried meth and liquor before 15, and went back to weed via vaping.  Kid then moved on to dabs, because they are just as described, very potent and less noticed than blunts and vape.  Edibles do not interest this kid because it takes too long to get the bliss.

And if you remember the way you could spot the dope user in school, you easily spot the dab user now.  Eyes are severely bloodshot and glassy, and speech and reasoning just barely happening.  Kid is level one moment and then just minutes later, blam.  It's a fast and strong high.  The kid's tested IQ has dropped over 20 points from age 13 to age 18, and the weed use is the only consistent factor.

Dabbing is some serious stuff, fortunately it is pretty pricey.  Unfortunately, a little goes a long way.


Meh. If a kid can afford dab and gear, so be it.


DragoGif.ifTheyDieTheyDie.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Weed distilled with butane.  Yum.

/gross
//never tried it
///the only thing that ever made me look at someone smoke weed and think "junky".

I've smoked pot for twenty five years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: Weed distilled with butane.  Yum.

/gross
//never tried it
///the only thing that ever made me look at someone smoke weed and think "junky".

I've smoked pot for twenty five years.


Back in the day I used everClear to make my own kind of hash.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sgygus: GardenWeasel: This article is a load of horse hockey.


Why are you saying this?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

?
/an old
//in the Colorado high country
///haven't dabbed yet, but look forward to it during cannabingo
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Fark user image 216x233]


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YCtW​8​-bUvY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, no one is going to post the guy dabbing and crashing into a glass table like a knob
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've done dabs and it does get you pretty baked, but it's too much work. I prefer my nice bong. Just pack it and smoke it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is dumb. As has been stated, back in the before times I just used to smoke more to get that high.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: you easily spot the dab user now.  Eyes are severely bloodshot and glassy


I'm a late getting into the legal arena, but I figure my in is THC-infused Visine. Clear-eyed and higher than a Georgia pine.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unless your tolerance is just way high, why do it? I guess I'm too old to see the attraction of being so farked up I can't even talk

/Cannabis patient
 
toejam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No thanks. I'll stick with my jenkem.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hahaha, what a stupid article.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow, no one is going to post the guy dabbing and crashing into a glass table like a knob


Got you covered, but it was a female actor, and Helen Hunt won both an Emmy and an Oscar for this, which has rarely been done again. She was also nominated for best sound editing.

tomatonation.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 I am very disappointed that this didn't didn't become a Ice T SVU thread (am on mobile or I'd do it myself).
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I am very disappointed that this didn't didn't become a Ice T SVU thread (am on mobile or I'd do it myself).


You're on mobile because you're trying to score your next hit off a jazz cigarette, right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The danger of dabbing:
You get the ceramic all nice and hot and you dog walks by wagging its tail and knocks it over on the carpet and burns a hole in it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel
I don't smoke pot. I've never smoked pot. I doubt I'll ever try it. It doesn't interest me in the least.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Znuh: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Still not sure quite what the hysteria is over: kids might get really high?  Newsflash, unless they're smoking ditch weed, they're already really high.  Today's pot is pretty nuts as far as THC %.

Kids and Pot is the new original Satanic Panic.
Reefer Madness 1936
Youtube aYHDzrdXHEA

1936: Smoking reefer is going to make you listen to that n** music, rape women, and murder people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tasteme: GardenWeasel
I don't smoke pot. I've never smoked pot. I doubt I'll ever try it. It doesn't interest me in the least.
[Fark user image image 336x400]


Hay what was that show with the dad doing drugs with his teen son?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dsmith42: 1936: Smoking reefer is going to make you listen to that n** music, rape women, and murder people.


1988 rap music gets the same treatment.
Thanks Tipper Gore.
🙄
 
dsmith42
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: Weed distilled with butane.  Yum.

/gross
//never tried it
///the only thing that ever made me look at someone smoke weed and think "junky".

I've smoked pot for twenty five years.


Butane boils at 30 oF. Unless you are making and keeping it below freezing, there is basically zero butane left. Plus, quality makers are going to boil off the butane under vacuum. The carcinogens in your smoke are so much worse for you that it isn't even funny.

It is also made with supercritical CO2 extraction. Again, the process is going to remove all the solvent. Its like saying that someone who drinks decaf is a junky. Methylene chloride (paint stripper) extraction is one of the processes used to make it.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Paralysed by weed
Youtube iVXnKfWWjbk
 
