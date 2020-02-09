 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Naval cadet irreversibly fails fitness test   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
10
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.


I'm going to add that healthy 21 year-olds don't drop dead during runs, my money is on an undiagnosed heart condition like Hank Gathers.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he had some underlying health issue that was undetectable by naval physicians. Maybe an aneurysm or something. 21, though. Yeesh. That's so young. I feel sorry for his family.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

red230: syrynxx: The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

I'm going to add that healthy 21 year-olds don't drop dead during runs, my money is on an undiagnosed heart condition like Hank Gathers.


It happens, Many decades ago one of my high school classmates dropped dead when running a lap around a 1/4 mile track.  Obviously he wasn't healthy, just like this recruit wasn't healthy.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm guessing these youngins can't function without a phone app
 
ybishop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I'm guessing these youngins can't function without a phone app


OK boomer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

syrynxx: The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.


If I can walk five miles, 1.5 should not kill people, knowing it's coming
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Very sad indeed

/RIP
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Very sad indeed

/RIP


😭
 
