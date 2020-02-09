 Skip to content
(Fox News) Now pull the arm and watch. Norovirus... norovirus... norovirus... YOU WIN
    Louisiana casino, Louisiana, Lake Charles  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't think of it as catching a virus. Think of it as your digestive tract hitting a jackpot in both directions.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mannnnnnn, you don't know how much has to be neglected for this to happen.
I do. I paid 20K to know.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the coins don't drop out of your ass when you win a jackpot.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO WHAMMIES!
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not uncommon, and not new.  Common buttons, levers, etc. (that everyone there is taking turns putting their hands on) is a very efficient way to spread  the fun many illnesses.

Just encourage more hand washing at any casino, arcade, etc.  No need to go all Howard Hughes with the hand washing... just keep at least some of your brain in gear, and don't leave your common sense at home.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long before it makes its way to New Orleans or Houston from there.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I correct that this is usually the disease that spreads because someone wiped thier ass, didn't wash their hands, and went to cooking?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Koldbern: .

Just encourage more hand washing at any casino, arcade, etc.  No need to go all Howard Hughes with the hand washing... just keep at least some of your brain in gear, and don't leave your common sense at home.


Or wipe down the equipment with a good frequency and with a fresh clean cloth not a dirty one that you use repeatedly throughout the day. ROFLMAO.
Just, like, duh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
basic sanitation too many of you people have no respect for basic sanitation and I'm looking at you business owners fretting about money.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Koldbern: This is not uncommon, and not new.  Common buttons, levers, etc. (that everyone there is taking turns putting their hands on) is a very efficient way to spread  the fun many illnesses.

Just encourage more hand washing at any casino, arcade, etc.  No need to go all Howard Hughes with the hand washing... just keep at least some of your brain in gear, and don't leave your common sense at home.


Difficulty: The kind of people who can keep some of their brain in gear and not leave their common sense at home are not particularly famous for spending house down payments at slot machines, and vice versa.


/they're not necessarily mutually exclusive, mind you
//they're just unicorns, like antivaxxers with Bachelor's degrees in biochemistry from reputable universities, or black guys with comically small penises
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I call the gambling hotline?

/this is why I dont gamble. only win what I wasnt looking to win...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would make for an awesome slot game, particularly if it sprayed a fine must on players when they hit a jackpot.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: Koldbern: This is not uncommon, and not new.  Common buttons, levers, etc. (that everyone there is taking turns putting their hands on) is a very efficient way to spread  the fun many illnesses.

Just encourage more hand washing at any casino, arcade, etc.  No need to go all Howard Hughes with the hand washing... just keep at least some of your brain in gear, and don't leave your common sense at home.

Difficulty: The kind of people who can keep some of their brain in gear and not leave their common sense at home are not particularly famous for spending house down payments at slot machines, and vice versa.


/they're not necessarily mutually exclusive, mind you
//they're just unicorns, like antivaxxers with Bachelor's degrees in biochemistry from reputable universities, or black guys with comically small penises


I worked in gaming for a decade.  More, actually.  Some people are just broken. My job was to break the ones that could be broken as I weeded out the ones that would cause conspicuous problems when broken.

I didn't start at that job right away. I worked my way into it.  It was really quite surprising when I realized that a huge part of my job was to discourage gambling maniacs from making bad bets-they never listen, which is why you want to be sure that the person refereeing the game is capable of always making the mark feel like the loss is their own fault.

I'm glad I retired, morally.  I miss the easy money, financially. I probably have the immune system of a demigod from all the crusty cash I've handled.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I caught one of them nolaviruses last time I visited the French Quarter.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Ocho: I wonder how long before it makes its way to New Orleans or Houston from there.


One really big hurricane again?
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Am I correct that this is usually the disease that spreads because someone wiped thier ass, didn't wash their hands, and went to cooking?


It's spread through feces and vomit mostly, and yes, people not washing up after an episode are going to spread it far and wide. As well it aerosolizes nicely when you projectile vomit (or poop); the virus is very hearty and will remain infectious for days after being expelled by a vector.

In short, there are many ways it can be easily spread; that's why it's frequently in the news.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chickenshiats. When I was at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas (it's gone now), we had a norovirus outbreak and we kept it a secret. We sent some conventioneers to another property while we sprayed down our ballroom.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in China the dangerous version is getting itself back into gear. Or the numbers just got correctly updated.  The John Hopkins chart is now up to
40,536 infected--910 dead--3383 recovered.  That's up
5,573 infected--185 dead--- 989 recovered in 18 hours.
Which is a 13.7%--20.3%--29.2%  Increase over 18 hours.

The good news is that the death rate has leveled at about 18% CFR through the last couple updates.  Much better than the 25% overall figure.

In sports updates the 2020 Olympics are going to be moved from Tokyo to Panem.  Wait, wrong apocalypse.  The plague was Maze Runner.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Meanwhile in China the dangerous version is getting itself back into gear. Or the numbers just got correctly updated.  The John Hopkins chart is now up to
40,536 infected--910 dead--3383 recovered.  That's up
5,573 infected--185 dead--- 989 recovered in 18 hours.
Which is a 13.7%--20.3%--29.2%  Increase over 18 hours.

The good news is that the death rate has leveled at about 18% CFR through the last couple updates.  Much better than the 25% overall figure.

In sports updates the 2020 Olympics are going to be moved from Tokyo to Panem.  Wait, wrong apocalypse.  The plague was Maze Runner.


Err..., horse-shiat.

18 hours ago it was around 38k infected, 850 dead.

Stop posting bullshiat numbers.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: GrogSmash: Am I correct that this is usually the disease that spreads because someone wiped thier ass, didn't wash their hands, and went to cooking?

It's spread through feces and vomit mostly, and yes, people not washing up after an episode are going to spread it far and wide. As well it aerosolizes nicely when you projectile vomit (or poop); the virus is very hearty and will remain infectious for days after being expelled by a vector.

In short, there are many ways it can be easily spread; that's why it's frequently in the news.


That, and it only takes an estimated 10-100 viral particles (ie fark all) to cause an infection. If someone ever successfully weaponizes norovirus by making it more deadly we're all screwed
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That would make for an awesome slot game, particularly if it sprayed a fine must on players when they hit a jackpot.


I haven't figured out how you've lied in this comment, but I'm sure you have.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pestilance is having a real field day. What's next, the rabies virus mutating to be air transmissable? A bacterial infection that floods your system with an organically produced version of LSD?
 
