 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   What is new, is old again: Amazon warehouse work is dangerous and is getting worse   (gizmodo.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 4:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The worst part? 

It doesn't have to be like this. 

They could totally change the working conditions, raise the pay, and shorten the hours and productivity would go up, and they would still make a massive profit, it would just be most of the money, and not all of the money.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People voluntarily let Amazon listen in on their private lives. And get mad if two day shipping takes three. Most everyone is part of this problem.
 
eiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new Gilded Age.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Careful, subby, the morale bot will thrash you into joy, if it doesn't kill you in the process.

Be pleasant. Or reap the consequences.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like a hell of a lot of incidents with the forklifts....
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Part of this is due to hiring, training and turnover. They hire nearly anyone and many of them do not have experience working in warehouses. The training is fairly quick and informal, mostly adhering to the idea of getting people working ASAP rather than making sure they understand the rules. There are no tests or other criteria to make sure that people absorbed the training information, and the "trainers" are experienced employees who nonetheless typically do not get any training on how to train people.

And of course, people leave quite often, only to be replaced just as quickly. With no retention of knowledge, the training goes down the drain and has to be continually replaced.

This is in addition to the other items highlighted in the article - namely extreme attention to metrics. It's difficult to be safe when you're racing the clock.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Careful, subby, the morale bot will thrash you into joy, if it doesn't kill you in the process.

Be pleasant. Or reap the consequences.


I'm intrigued by this morale-bot. Can I order it on Amazon?
 
Anubislg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: Part of this is due to hiring, training and turnover. They hire nearly anyone and many of them do not have experience working in warehouses. The training is fairly quick and informal, mostly adhering to the idea of getting people working ASAP rather than making sure they understand the rules. There are no tests or other criteria to make sure that people absorbed the training information, and the "trainers" are experienced employees who nonetheless typically do not get any training on how to train people.

And of course, people leave quite often, only to be replaced just as quickly. With no retention of knowledge, the training goes down the drain and has to be continually replaced.

This is in addition to the other items highlighted in the article - namely extreme attention to metrics. It's difficult to be safe when you're racing the clock.


100% yup.
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Sounds like a hell of a lot of incidents with the forklifts....


Klaus has a helpful safety video...

/you all know the one I mean
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are employees pissing on the warehouse bots because they can't take a restroom break in order to keep 'productivity' up?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: Part of this is due to hiring, training and turnover. They hire nearly anyone and many of them do not have experience working in warehouses. The training is fairly quick and informal, mostly adhering to the idea of getting people working ASAP rather than making sure they understand the rules. There are no tests or other criteria to make sure that people absorbed the training information, and the "trainers" are experienced employees who nonetheless typically do not get any training on how to train people.

And of course, people leave quite often, only to be replaced just as quickly. With no retention of knowledge, the training goes down the drain and has to be continually replaced.

This is in addition to the other items highlighted in the article - namely extreme attention to metrics. It's difficult to be safe when you're racing the clock.


Productivity metrics Vs. Safety metrics

FIGHT!


/We all know the loser
 
farkeruk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know what to think of this, but I'll tell you something I do know generally: if you want to work in the safest companies, work in big companies. Big companies do all that stuff professionally. They have specialists in heath and safety. You work in a bank, you don't have cables running across the floor, the equipment gets regularly PAT testing, everyone's trying to follow rules. I worked in a Honda factory and people at every level were obsessed with health and safety. Walk into a googles area without goggles and people start shouting at you.

The reputation of large companies is nearly all because the media focus on them. Bob's Warehousing might be full of deathtraps, Bob might end up in jail, but it'll barely get a mention on the news. It's the same with restaurants. Someone films a rat in a McDonalds restaurant and a local channel will run it. A rat goes into Mario's Restaurant, they don't care. And in the UK, the places that regularly get shut down, that have mould growing in fridges are the mom and pop restaurants.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the easy thing, get off your ass and go to an actual storr
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like they could use a union.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In before Bezos' white knighters.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: People voluntarily let Amazon listen in on their private lives. And get mad if two day shipping takes three. Most everyone is part of this problem.


Not me!

/the benefit of having no money, almost all the time
//yay
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: The worst part? 

It doesn't have to be like this. 

They could totally change the working conditions, raise the pay, and shorten the hours and productivity would go up, and they would still make a massive profit, it would just be most of the money, and not all of the money.


Pay your employees more they have more money to buy things. Economy wins for more folks. People make more money. BUT INFLATION I hear screamed from The Top Men. You mean the inflation that's been hid from us through flimflammery like changing the definitions and product amounts and can shapes and shelf lives and on and on and on? Fark off and pay people. Oh and quit hiding inflation.

/ Time for a wake up call of reality and clearing of the vapor.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

get real: And the easy thing, get off your ass and go to an actual storr


Yeah because I want to be asked how my day is and be up sold and I want to get shot in a road rage event and I want attitude from workers who hate their customers. Yeahs give me more dear sir
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: . Most everyone is part of this problem.

Not me!

/the benefit of having no money, almost all the time
//yay


Woot.
SSDD
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report