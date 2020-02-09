 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Je suis 2019-nCoV   (reuters.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Residents of Les Contamines-Montjoie, a few wearing facemasks, lined up on Sunday to get tested for the new coronavirus as authorities sought to contain the spread.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Les Contamines is French for The Contamines.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump is so vain, he thinks this song is about HIM (Phptbth!)

/ I mean this thread.

// Even now HIMSELF is probably fretting and fuming over the Novel Pneumonia's fame eclipsing HIS and running around raging "Can WE nuke OUR cities like the Chinese are doing?" "MY red History Eraser Button is bigger and more shiney and more beautiful than theirs!"

/// You can't spell President Trump without tard turd.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/plus vous en savez...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whispers (that was the joke, I think)

The French word for to whisper is a great and beautiful one:   chuchoter.   It's onomatopoeic
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just got back from the French alps so I'm getting a kick etc.

/Chamonix, which is a few miles away.
//But I'd be interested to hear what flight they took....
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough panic. I know some people don't approve of chickenpox parties but by now I want to put all of humanity in the same room long enough to infect everybody. Some will die, but the rest of us can relax and go about our lives.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's always nice when we can identify patient zero! I mean, too late. But they know who dunnit now!
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a vacation to Europe soon, and I am still going, coronavirus be damned!

/mainly because my trip package is unrefundable.
//travel insurance (before coronavirus even came up) was priced at $1200.
///I have no idea how they expect anyone to buy insurance at that cost.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bestofcomicbooks.comView Full Size

I'd like to visit the French Alps some day
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All this mayhem because one disgusting asshole had to eat a bowl of live frogs & bats.
 
powhound
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Handle checks out
 
cman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
cman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dont know that for certain. For all we know it was caused by a bat biting someone.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See, this is why it's dangerous to downplay an epidemic, or to equate (heh) it to the flu.

"oh, I just have the flu, which is actually worse then snakeflu. Here, let me get that door for you"

...and then we all died.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drink
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Look. I'm tired of hauling this cart around. Ate you people getting on or not?

/I've got to go to the Robinsons'. They've lost nine today.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

No. Authorities believe it was traced to something that came from a "wet market", which is where all sorts of slimy & repulsive stuff is sold as "food".
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Chinese are cremating those who die of this virus because the dead are rising.
That's why they're welding people in buildings.
So when they rise they can't wander and spread the plague.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

不要在里面开死
 
oldfool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like the red death dances with everyone
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side. With all the people outside China being infected we'll be able to come up with an accurate case fatality rate in a couple weeks.

If they start dropping like flies in France would that be french flies?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Waaay ahead of you.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hardly think we are at the "eating people" stage of this panic quite yet.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It must suck to be that guy.

"So, what will they remember you for, after you're dead?"

"I was a famous uhh...host...back in 2020."

/ nickname was Vector Victor
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you deliberately hang out with British tourists, you deserve what you get.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am going on a cruise and my insurance for a very expensive trip was under 500$
I am going anyway but maybe one of us got screwed.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Crap!  I am out of my table scotch and too drunk to go get more (also they don't deliver on Sunday).  So, now I have to switch to gin or the good scotch.  I don't use the good scotch for Trump drinks, that would be waaaay too expensive!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's right! He did! DO NOT MESS WITH HIS PEENER MEDECINE!
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Don't drive inside?

They're also welding the sick in because they're anticipating a breakdown in social services and infrastructure.

Can't have the walking dead attacking people trying to keep the power on and the water flowing, killing those who put out fires and deliver food.

Better to have them contained in buildings that can be destroyed in controlled burns when necessary.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel drawn to go to Vegas for some reason...thanks captain trips!
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I think it is the happy mountain cottage of contaminants, which sort of makes sense.  Or..not.
 
Pauljn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This fella turned up in our local pub last week. He don't half get about. Thoughts and prayers to the poor viruses he took into that clatty shiathole.
 
HappySeahorse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It's more than food. Don't forget about all of the Chinese remedies for ED (which always seem to require vital ingredients  from endangered species).
 
