 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Iran's Photoshop license expires   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Associated Press, AP RADIO, Iranian state television, Bowl Championship Series, News agency, rocket launch fails, Rockefeller Center, Iran  
•       •       •

1744 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bring out the Gimp.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
FOSS 4 Life.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Australian politicians fark up photoshop too.

Here's our Prime Minister, he turned up for his family photo in his comfy shoes (lower photo), then his office tidied them up by giving him shiny white shoes, and two left feet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
obligatory
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Imagine how stupid your country would be if it were run by religious fanatics.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How hard can it be?

Trump single handedly built and sent a rocket into orbit between 9s while he was beating Kim Jong-il's record score of 17.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is YUUUUGE
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: two left feet


Wasn't that the sequel to the acclaimed Daniel Day-Lewis film, My Left Foot?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They won't reveal the embarrassing truth that they themselves shot it down by mistake as it was leaving the launch pad.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite two-word Onion article:
"Photoshop Bought"
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

How did their space suit hold up?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Aussie_As: two left feet

Wasn't that the sequel to the acclaimed Daniel Day-Lewis film, My Left Foot?


Nope

Steve Martin - The Cruel Shoes.wmv
Youtube luKroV4kqxo
 
ComaToast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm going to become a journalist. Write a headline, copy, and paste it below as the entire article. Did I miss something?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I'm going to become a journalist. Write a headline, copy, and paste it below as the entire article. Did I miss something?


C&P the headline below any and all images you may include.  The Daily Mail will be throwing money at you for that kind of work.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back to the hobby shop, boys...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no stopping for Slurpees until you have procured the requisite booster stage engines and igniters
//pedaling a Schwinn is thirsty work
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report