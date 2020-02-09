 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press) Fake Cop, "Who are you?" "I'm the Sheriff, who are you?"
    Fake, Police, driver's door, police car, Constable, Sheriff, assistant chief, Bloomfield Township police SUV, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
Blam!
I'm the guy who shot you.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
Believe it or not...this is the transcript of an actual a fake radio conversation between a US naval ship and Canadian authorities off the coast of Newfoundland in October 1995. The Radio conversation was never released by the Chief of Naval Operations on Oct. 10, 1995.

US Ship: Please divert your course 0.5 degrees to the south to avoid a collision.

CND reply: Recommend you divert your course 15 degrees to the South to avoid a collision.

US Ship: This is the Captain of a US Navy Ship. I say again, divert your course.

CND reply: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course!

US Ship: THIS IS THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS CORAL SEA, WE ARE A LARGE WARSHIP OF THE US NAVY. DIVERT YOUR COURSE NOW!!

CND reply: This is a lighthouse. Your call.

sirrerun: Blam!
I'm the guy who shot you.


But he did not shoot the deputy!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
I knew this guy who desperately wanted to be a cop. Problem was, he was a nutcase (enjoyed hurting animals, casual arson, etc.). He tried several times to apply to various law enforcement agencies, then tried to apply to the military, then tried to apply to the jail and prisons. He never could pass the mental exams (because he's a psychopath).

A few years ago, he figured out that he could run for constable, a constitutional office that serves subpoenas locally. There are about 6 of them in my county. They get paid something like $15 to deliver a subpoena. They earn about $20-25000/year. The ballot often has blanks for constables, because nobody wants to do that job. But they are allowed to carry a gun.

He ran for one of these slots, and was one of the only names on the ballot, so he won automatically, more or less.

He acquired an old police cruiser, created his own uniform, and acquired a gun (I think he wasn't legally able to buy a gun, before).

So now, there is a psychopathic pseudo-cop running around town, just waiting for his opportunity to shoot someone ("justified," of course). Sleep tight.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
Have you considered reporting your concerns to legitimate local law enforcement? Or maybe a county judge?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
This is not a game of Who The fark Am I!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
Then who was phone?
 
Sean VasDeferens
""The front windows were so tinted out I couldn't see who was driving it, and I've never seen that on a marked car," Bouchard said. "

He should come to Mount Airy, MD.  The new police force here have their windows so dark it's impossible to tell when they're sleeping.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
There is probably an inverse relationship between how much people *want* to be cops and how much they *should* be cops. Groucho Marx was onto something.
 
bucket_pup
Sean VasDeferens: ""The front windows were so tinted out I couldn't see who was driving it, and I've never seen that on a marked car," Bouchard said. "

He should come to Mount Airy, MD.  The new police force here have their windows so dark it's impossible to tell when they're sleeping.


Move along, citizen..........
 
Jim_Callahan
sirrerun: Blam!
I'm the guy who shot you.


Hrm.

True, randomly murdering someone with no justification or any legally-required warnings would go a long way to proving that he was a real police officer.
 
King Something
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

While I've never hurt animals, volunteer at the local shelter, I have on occasion built wax houses then melted them while high on acid and kept repeating that for a few hours. Does that count as arson?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
LOL! Been waiting on this one to show up. Been reading about it for days.

/ Damned funny videos on this all over.
 
imbrial
Came here to post this
 
Easy Reader
Back in the early 2000's a good friend of mine in college had a dark green late 90's Ford Crown Vic with a Police Interceptor engine.  That model is often used as a standard cop car (as well as taxis) in many parts of America.  He put a CB radio in it so it had some antenna clusters and a PA speaker.  He put a couple of scraps of 1/4 CCB (a light blue gel) over the license plate lights to give the tag a municipal look at night, tinted the windows, and pulled the hubcaps off.  For all practical purposes it looked like an unmarked cop car, while still being very deniable in a legal sense.  It was interesting because we'd take road trips in it and NO ONE wanted that shiat behind them.  It was so nice being on the road and having EVERYONE moving over and getting out of the way.  Finally broke down and he moved along from that concept.  Still miss that car.
 
Archie Goodwin
Wasn't there a Fark thread (or two) a couple of months back about a guy just like this? Maybe it's the same guy?
 
scanman61
Easy Reader: Back in the early 2000's a good friend of mine in college had a dark green late 90's Ford Crown Vic with a Police Interceptor engine.  That model is often used as a standard cop car (as well as taxis) in many parts of America.  He put a CB radio in it so it had some antenna clusters and a PA speaker.  He put a couple of scraps of 1/4 CCB (a light blue gel) over the license plate lights to give the tag a municipal look at night, tinted the windows, and pulled the hubcaps off.  For all practical purposes it looked like an unmarked cop car, while still being very deniable in a legal sense.  It was interesting because we'd take road trips in it and NO ONE wanted that shiat behind them.  It was so nice being on the road and having EVERYONE moving over and getting out of the way.  Finally broke down and he moved along from that concept.  Still miss that car.


I used to be a mechanic at a shop in Bellaire (suburb of Houston) that did work for the Bellaire PD.

It really sucked trying to test drive their cars because when you pulled out on the street everyone slowed down.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
sirrerun: Blam!
I'm the guy who shot you.


I was gonna go with "Bob Marley", but that works too.
 
