(CNN)   Two NYPD officers shot in apparent domestic terrorism incident   (cnn.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Violent criminals are going to criminal. Let's not get all crazy and try to call this terrorism.
Chillout Karen.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
maybe if cops weren't assholes...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Violent criminals are going to criminal. Let's not get all crazy and try to call this terrorism.
Chillout Karen.


We cannot rule out terrorism until we know his melanin content.
 
Larry from Theklistan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All the conservatives are stepping over each other to blame DeBlasio for this. Don't get me wrong, he sucks, but they have this deep desire to make him Dinkins.
 
JDJoeE
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Violent criminals are going to criminal. Let's not get all crazy and try to call this terrorism.
Chillout Karen.


Funny that. There's a reason 3 strikes laws were enacted. Almost like there's no fixing some things.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One man's freedom fighter is another, slightly whiter man's domestic terrorist.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apparently you've gotta fight for your right to evade fares.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phalamir: waxbeans: Violent criminals are going to criminal. Let's not get all crazy and try to call this terrorism.
Chillout Karen.

We cannot rule out terrorism until we know his melanin content.


How many black dudes will this give the cops a pass for to go and shoot? I suck at cop math.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Two NYPD officers were shot by a man who tried to assassinate police, commissioner says


I.... uh....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, terrorism is less about how many you kill or how, just who. Gotcha.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JDJoeE: waxbeans: Violent criminals are going to criminal. Let's not get all crazy and try to call this terrorism.
Chillout Karen.

Funny that. There's a reason 3 strikes laws were enacted. Almost like there's no fixing some things.


We don't have three strikes in NY but maybe we should. Cuomo closing down more prisons, though
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turnaround is fair play I guess.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"This was an attempt to assassinate police officers," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We need to use that word because it was a premeditated effort to kill, and not just to kill other human beings, but to kill those who wear a uniform that represents all of us"'

I in no way condone shooting police officers. But I also don't feel that they represent all of us.
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


I'll start giving a shiat about pigs when they stop being thugs.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cops represent cops and oligarchs.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: maybe if cops weren't assholes...


Jesus, dude. Are you nuts?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: some_beer_drinker: maybe if cops weren't assholes...

Jesus, dude. Are you nuts?


The question answers itself.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How do we know it's terrorism? Are the suspects white or brown? I need to know this crucial information before I can tell you if it's actually terrorism or not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Larry from Theklistan: [Fark user image 400x400]


Still funny and smart after all these years.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sort the shooter and the cops out into piles:  lives that matter, lives that don't matter. Then check to see which are majority white and which are black. And there you will have your answer, Attention whores!

Just like your God King, The Donald. It has to be all about you or it is fake news.
 
Larry from Theklistan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Larry from Theklistan: [Fark user image 400x400]

Still funny and smart after all these years.


And a return double smart/funny vote to you, sir.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My Father wanted to be the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding, and the baby at every Christianing. -- Alice Longworth Roosevelt

ALL FOR MEEEEE AND ME FOR THE ONE!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Six weeks of training and a badge makes you more precious when you become the victim of a crime. And you have all these wonderful coworkers and a union that will justify any harm or killings you commit towards humans who didn't go to the Pretend Army-man School for six weeks.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something something I'm sure there are good people on both sides economic anxiety...
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: All the conservatives are stepping over each other to blame DeBlasio for this. Don't get me wrong, he sucks, but they have this deep desire to make him Dinkins.


Dinkins would be an improvement.
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember kids, all the constitutional liberty and freedom loving  goes only as far as that long hard cock of the law reaches into your throat. LICK THAT BOOT!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: How do we know it's terrorism? Are the suspects white or brown? I need to know this crucial information before I can tell you if it's actually terrorism or not.


The lengthy criminal record sort of points to it not being terrorism.

Terrorism is the tool of people who have grown tired of the system.  A system they once obeyed.
Criminals on the other hand have never cared about the system. Henceforth of always broken the law.


Active shooters on the other hand are just sick in the head.
Keep up ppl.
 
JDJoeE
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Six weeks of training and a badge makes you more precious when you become the victim of a crime. And you have all these wonderful coworkers and a union that will justify any harm or killings you commit towards humans who didn't go to the Pretend Army-man School for six weeks.


I have to ask - where is post cert only six weeks? (Which seems to exclude a FTO)
 
SBinRR
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Just remember these things are not unrelated," he said. "We have people marching in New York City last week and I condemned it and I condemn it right here again today -- using profanities against the Police Department."

So remember kids, don't protest against the police department. Their lives depend on it. Or something.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: JDJoeE: waxbeans: Violent criminals are going to criminal. Let's not get all crazy and try to call this terrorism.
Chillout Karen.

Funny that. There's a reason 3 strikes laws were enacted. Almost like there's no fixing some things.

We don't have three strikes in NY but maybe we should. Cuomo closing down more prisons, though


Yes, imprisoning ever increasing amounts of people is obviously the solution. America can incarcerate itself out of crime.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Terrorism: Violence and intimidation enacted in the pursuit of political aims.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Then on Sunday morning, a man walked into the 41st precinct in the Bronx just before 8 a.m. and opened fire at uniformed officers and a civilian employee, Shea said. One male lieutenant who returned fire was shot in the arm and is in stable condition, Shea said."

Why jump to the conclusion he was targeting police? Maybe he thought he was walking into his apartment and got scared that a bunch of people had broken in and defended himself.
 
