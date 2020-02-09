 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I guess it's a little windy in there   (twitter.com)
34
    Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe Dr Who decided to upgrade his Tardis to a Turdis?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, call me when they can fly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In England, porta potty comes to you.


sbcomedy.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why yes it is a little windy in England today. Storm Ciera

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe take a photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jamspoon: Maybe take a photo

[Fark user image 480x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's a Darwin award waiting to happen.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These Dr Who knockoffs are getting serious.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jamspoon: Maybe take a photo

[Fark user image 480x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Looks a bit of a fake/set up/planned deal.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

#StormCiara at London Heathrow - 20+ Go-Arounds and Crosswind Landings!!
Youtube Gln7T-xxE4k
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only reason that thing did that was because whomever used it previously did not have a heavy enough dump to keep it from wandering off at the slightest excuse.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe Dr Who decided to upgrade his Tardis to a Turdis?


it actually belongs to the Doctor's idiot cousin Dr. Poo.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[YouTube video: #StormCiara at London Heathrow - 20+ Go-Arounds and Crosswind Landings!!]


Cool, but 6 hours is a bit long of a watch....
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: Why yes it is a little windy in England today. Storm Ciera

[Fark user image 497x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


Here in Germany too, but we're calling it Sabine for some reason.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me someone was in there.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[YouTube video: #StormCiara at London Heathrow - 20+ Go-Arounds and Crosswind Landings!!]


I love this guy! I could watch all 6 hours of that.  Those pilots are freaking incredible.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gln7T-xx​E4k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


For those of you who don't want to sit through 6 HOURS of video, the A380 shows up @ 2:59:30.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they didn't want it to move, they shouldn't've made it portable.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does anyone have, like, 7 hours of video? 6 isn't enough.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ya think it left a skid mark?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: jamspoon: Why yes it is a little windy in England today. Storm Ciera

[Fark user image 497x373] [View Full Size image _x_]

Here in Germany too, but we're calling it Sabine for some reason.


The storm names in this instance are synchronised between Met Éireann, UK's Met office, and KNMI.

metoffice.gov.ukView Full Size


/And this one, Ciara, is an Irish name, pronounced like Keira Knightley's forename.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dalek in camouflage.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gln7T-xx​E4k]


The storm has also accelerated the jet stream over the Atlantic.  A British Airways 747 just set a new record for fastest sub-sonic transatlantic flight.  Flight time was 4 hours and 56 minutes, the plane arrived at Heathrow 80 minutes early.
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gln7T-xx​E4k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Damn you. I really did want to do constructive things today. Well no I didn't, but still...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gln7T-xx​E4k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

For those of you who don't want to sit through 6 HOURS of video, the A380 shows up @ 2:59:30.


After that landing... you'd need a crowbar to get my hands off the armrests...
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gln7T-xx​E4k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

For those of you who don't want to sit through 6 HOURS of video, the A380 shows up @ 2:59:30.


I didn't watch the whole thing, but there's at least one other one, a bit earlier at 2:05:55. That is a farking big airplane.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Meh, call me when they can fly.

[Fark user image image 420x300]


That was in Mexico right?  I think I have seen the full length video.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Clockwork Kumquat: kokomo61: Schlubbe: There's a person on YouTube broadcasting from the approach end of 27L at Heathrow with a serious crosswind. Lots of missed approaches and go-arounds today.

The A380 landing was impressive

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gln7T-xx​E4k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

For those of you who don't want to sit through 6 HOURS of video, the A380 shows up @ 2:59:30.

I didn't watch the whole thing, but there's at least one other one, a bit earlier at 2:05:55. That is a farking big airplane.


Just watched that one. I would have shiat my pants on that landing.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: These Dr Who knockoffs are getting serious.


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're lucky. That could have turned into a real shiat storm.
 
conniemac [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hasn't started here yet. Next hour or so will start kicking things around. Trains, flights and some schools closed. Gusts up to 150 km/h. Yeehaw.
Bamberg, Germany
 
