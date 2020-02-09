 Skip to content
(CNN) We're sure it has nothing to do with cramming two hundred 2020 sized humans in a can originally designed to hold a hundred and fifty 1965 sized humans
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only snowflakes require "personal space."
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk. Kids with shiatty parents everywhere. Emotional support penguins shiatting everywhere. Getting groped by a power hungry high school drop out at the TSA. People who cant bother to take a god damn shower before walking on the plane. Paying for a seat and having others spill in to yours. Getting kicked off a flight that you paid for because they overbooked. Not being let off the plane in a timely manner. Being microcharged for everything worse than a smartphone game.

No clue. No clue at all.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, it's just those entitled Millennials. It has nothing to do with being charged extra for room to inhale.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wizard: "the peasants are revolting".
KIng: "they certainly are."
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever notice how the problem drunks at a baseball game are in the cheap seats?

Airplanes are like flying bleacher sections.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver in the early 80s.  Had to make an unplanned stop in Santa Fe. The delay dragged on for a while and eventually some genius suggested that everyone play strip poker while we waited. Things got pretty naked in the back and the more the flight attendants screamed the more everyone thought it was funny. Plus some genius had a bottle of tequila that seemed to improve the mood.

Eventually the captain came back to sort things out but he left with a red face very quickly, never to return.

I'm going with "3rd most unruly flight flight I've been on" and with "no things are not more unruly in the jack booted thugs airline era."
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I eat salads.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1965" sized humans?

There's nothing more depressing than the insinuation that the current epidemic of Lardus Assicus is due to something other than lack of personal responsibility.

It's like we all just decided to give up our humanity.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-image.travelandleisure.comView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

flucto: I was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver in the early 80s.  Had to make an unplanned stop in Santa Fe. The delay dragged on for a while and eventually some genius suggested that everyone play strip poker while we waited. Things got pretty naked in the back and the more the flight attendants screamed the more everyone thought it was funny. Plus some genius had a bottle of tequila that seemed to improve the mood.

Eventually the captain came back to sort things out but he left with a red face very quickly, never to return.

I'm going with "3rd most unruly flight flight I've been on" and with "no things are not more unruly in the jack booted thugs airline era."


Stop calling yourself a genius.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: flucto: I was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver in the early 80s.  Had to make an unplanned stop in Santa Fe. The delay dragged on for a while and eventually some genius suggested that everyone play strip poker while we waited. Things got pretty naked in the back and the more the flight attendants screamed the more everyone thought it was funny. Plus some genius had a bottle of tequila that seemed to improve the mood.

Eventually the captain came back to sort things out but he left with a red face very quickly, never to return.

I'm going with "3rd most unruly flight flight I've been on" and with "no things are not more unruly in the jack booted thugs airline era."

Stop calling yourself a genius.


I am outraged at the accusation. I was in the front, praying for the souls of those people in the back.
 
bekovich
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Nah it has nothing to do with euro yobs on holiday clutching too many tinnies of shiatty beer.
It's not hard, get on, get your seat, sit down and stfu.  As a grown up human being you should be able to handle the basics.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: "1965" sized humans?

There's nothing more depressing than the insinuation that the current epidemic of Lardus Assicus is due to something other than lack of personal responsibility.

It's like we all just decided to give up our humanity.


People are also a lot taller than they used to be.  Combination of diet and foods pumped full of hormones.
 
pdieten
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]


Yeah if airlines were still charging inflation-adjusted 1965 prices for a ticket, one suspects many of these kinds of problems would magically disappear.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]


The 1941 group cheaper out on a mail carrying flight. Low class through and through that's for sure.

/snicker
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
De-deregulation.  Then price the tickets at $3000/seat.

Problem solved.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bekovich: Nah it has nothing to do with euro yobs on holiday clutching too many tinnies of shiatty beer.
It's not hard, get on, get your seat, sit down and stfu.  As a grown up human being you should be able to handle the basics.


Of course not, little britain has left the EU. Soon going to Amsterdam is going to be far less "entertaining" without all the drunk morons having their stag/hen parties by the red windows.
 
LewDux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That and people are assholes
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How dare you call me fat! I'm NOT fat. I'm radially challenged!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man was never meant to fly!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Only snowflakes require "personal space."


Oh yeah?
Manifest destiny much?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Idk. Kids with shiatty parents everywhere. Emotional support penguins shiatting everywhere. Getting groped by a power hungry high school drop out at the TSA. People who cant bother to take a god damn shower before walking on the plane. Paying for a seat and having others spill in to yours. Getting kicked off a flight that you paid for because they overbooked. Not being let off the plane in a timely manner. Being microcharged for everything worse than a smartphone game.

No clue. No clue at all.


Jesus Christ that's the longest list of first world problems I've ever seen in a single paragraph.
Privilege much?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

flucto: I was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver in the early 80s.  Had to make an unplanned stop in Santa Fe. The delay dragged on for a while and eventually some genius suggested that everyone play strip poker while we waited. Things got pretty naked in the back and the more the flight attendants screamed the more everyone thought it was funny. Plus some genius had a bottle of tequila that seemed to improve the mood.

Eventually the captain came back to sort things out but he left with a red face very quickly, never to return.

I'm going with "3rd most unruly flight flight I've been on" and with "no things are not more unruly in the jack booted thugs airline era."


Go on... we are listening.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: How dare you call me fat! I'm NOT fat. I'm radially challenged!


Doesn't seem like much of a challenge anymore, if I'm being honest.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: De-deregulation.  Then price the tickets at $3000/seat.

Problem solved.


How about people just fly first class if they want a nice experience? If you want to fly NYC to San Diego for $200, you get what you get. Want a better time? It'll cost ya.

I'll keep buying the cheap seats. Once I upgrade my experience with $30 worth of liquor, I'm getting the same dead asleep experience either way.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flucto: I was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver in the early 80s.  Had to make an unplanned stop in Santa Fe. The delay dragged on for a while and eventually some genius suggested that everyone play strip poker while we waited. Things got pretty naked in the back and the more the flight attendants screamed the more everyone thought it was funny. Plus some genius had a bottle of tequila that seemed to improve the mood.

Eventually the captain came back to sort things out but he left with a red face very quickly, never to return.

I'm going with "3rd most unruly flight flight I've been on" and with "no things are not more unruly in the jack booted thugs airline era."


We should all be so lucky.
Every thing doesn't need to be a sewing circle.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: "1965" sized humans?

There's nothing more depressing than the insinuation that the current epidemic of Lardus Assicus is due to something other than lack of personal responsibility.

It's like we all just decided to give up our humanity.


Actually we decide to give up Martini lunches and a pack of cigarettes a day. We replaced that with hamburgers and ice cream sundaes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]


Wow. That is legitimately racist
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: Idk. Kids with shiatty parents everywhere. Emotional support penguins shiatting everywhere. Getting groped by a power hungry high school drop out at the TSA. People who cant bother to take a god damn shower before walking on the plane. Paying for a seat and having others spill in to yours. Getting kicked off a flight that you paid for because they overbooked. Not being let off the plane in a timely manner. Being microcharged for everything worse than a smartphone game.

No clue. No clue at all.

Jesus Christ that's the longest list of first world problems I've ever seen in a single paragraph.
Privilege much?


That he posts this the same day he lauds billionaires as wonderful job creators we are wrong to malign is hilarious.
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist


What is racist about it?

Please be specific about how that infographic is specifically making claims of racial superiority.
 
Victoly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 500x281]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist


Not seeing it, please highlight the racist parts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist

What is racist about it?

Please be specific about how that infographic is specifically making claims of racial superiority.


What necessitated the two families being distinguishable of a specific race? The same graph  could have been ambiguous, race wise, and convey the same information.
LOL
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Feel_the_velvet: De-deregulation.  Then price the tickets at $3000/seat.

Problem solved.

How about people just fly first class if they want a nice experience? If you want to fly NYC to San Diego for $200, you get what you get. Want a better time? It'll cost ya.

I'll keep buying the cheap seats. Once I upgrade my experience with $30 worth of liquor, I'm getting the same dead asleep experience either way.


Only peasants fly first class instead of by private plane.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

squidloe: waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist

Not seeing it, please highlight the racist parts.


I believe the theory is that it's racist to depict flyers today as having brown skin.  If they were shown with white skin, it would be racist by omitting people of color.  If both the decades-ago and modern flyers were shown as POC, it's racist for pretending that was plausible for typical airline passengers back then.

The great thing about the race card is that it's always legal to play it, even if no one else thinks they're playing that game.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist

What is racist about it?

Please be specific about how that infographic is specifically making claims of racial superiority.

What necessitated the two families being distinguishable of a specific race? The same graph  could have been ambiguous, race wise, and convey the same information.
LOL


1941 was legitimately racist.  It was one of the points they intended to make
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the things I've never understood about airline travel is why they serve alcohol. Want to get unruly passengers? Get them drunk. Plus who wants to get drunk on an airplane? You can't move around, you can't get away from people who suck and pretty soon you're being escorted off by the cops.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
gar1013:

Seriously, the short routes to/from cheap tourist destinations suck

I do Toronto to Beijing, Detroit to Johannesburg and Detroit to Wellington each three times a year

I do Windsor Ontario to Orlando once a year..... I can't wait for the kid to be just a little bit older so a 2 day road trip will be alright for that one.

I hate & loathe short flights from inexperienced cabin crew, older planes pushed through D-check at the cheapest overhaul shop who were instructed to fit in the maximum allowable seats, Ill prepared flyers and the useless time getting to the airport early.

On the long nails you get experienced crew, and if you take the same routes often you'll see the crew is always the same rotating mix of staff who know eachother well, know that the 12+ hours suck for all passengers.

Long haul tip, book the 2nd last row, the last row is normally used by the crew for their breaks so it'll be e
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: "1965" sized humans?


Disney had to made the water flumes for "It's a Small World" deeper because Americans are fatter.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wax_on: One of the things I've never understood about airline travel is why they serve alcohol.


A lot of people are nervous to fly.  The staff would rather deal with them a little buzzed.  They are not supposed to ever get you drunk or let you on a plane drunk
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AuralArgument:

Empty so you can lay back as far as you want, and if it's unlimited drinks/snacks you don't need to bother the staff, and the back washrooms are the least used.

At the end of a flight a few years ago from Beijing to Toronto I had ended up drinking 24 breeds in flight by the stewards count just by grabbing my own.

870 bucks, damn straight I'm going to drink as much as I please
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wax_on: One of the things I've never understood about airline travel is why they serve alcohol. Want to get unruly passengers? Get them drunk. Plus who wants to get drunk on an airplane? You can't move around, you can't get away from people who suck and pretty soon you're being escorted off by the cops.


For every angry drunk there are dozens of happy drunks. Maybe hundreds.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: People are also a lot taller than they used to be.  Combination of diet and foods pumped full of hormones.


WWII fixed that quickly. The draft boards were appalled at the poor quality of recruits showing up for induction due to malnutrition during the Depression. As a result, bread was the first mandatory fortified food where you saw "8 vitamins & minerals" added to flour.

The UK also noticed that rationing during the war resulted in balanced, complete nutrition across the civilian population.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist


Yup.  Super racist.  1941: Argentine man with his Korean wife and their two adopted children (one from Russia and one from Cuba).  2015: Angolan man with his Native American wife and their two adopted children (one from Turkey and one from Kiribati).

I couldn't possibly be more outraged by the injustice of this cartoon drawing to which I have assigned my own preconceptions and prejudices.  /s
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: 1941 was legitimately racist.  It was one of the points they intended to make


And it was loud and clear
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gar1013: [cdn-image.travelandleisure.com image 850x531]

Wow. That is legitimately racist


Nah, it's accurate. How many black or mixed people do you think were flying commercial in 1941?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Flying cattle cars. The race to the bottom.

But what are they going to do, take a train or ride a bus for however many days?
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Helpful pic of average American potential air traveler
mynorthwest.comView Full Size
 
