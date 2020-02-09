 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Calgary Herald)   The first rule of student fight club is "Don't talk about student fight club." The second rule is "Don't let parents organize student fight club"   (calgaryherald.com) divider line
12
    More: Stupid, Parking lot, Parking, Recent violent fights, school students, Education, Parking space, High school, local school board  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school had a boxing smoker every year.

/ Got nuthin'
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hosers, anything to see the Royal Canadian Mounted Police come in on their Royal mounts.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not long ago young people across the nation would exercise in gyms and fight in the ring. the whole world is becoming a marshmallow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motivated helicopter parents (by which I mean upper middle class white people) have to do everything nowadays.

Except for pay for school supplies. That is the job of the pauperized teachers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked up much?

That's your Post-Truth Republocrat Miseducational Infotainment Education.

Colbert was screwed. He reinvented the word "truthiness" and now the Trump kakistocracy owns it.

Why do we even bother to mine old dictionaries?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Trump is the roan palfry of the Apocalypse.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trump is the roan palfry of the Apocalypse.


English, do you speak it ...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a black belt.  I enjoy sparing and wrestling fellow taekwondo students.  But I never and would never enjoy hurting someone.   These adults, and the kids are farked up.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's better to have an organized club like this where administrators and monitor activity and establish rules to enforce safety. It gives the kids an outlet for their extra energy and aggression.

It ought to be treated like any other sports club.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ROFLMAO
I read the headline is saying Grand prairie Texas.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: not long ago young people across the nation would exercise in gyms and fight in the ring. the whole world is becoming a marshmallow.


Nothing like a little TBI while you are still young and your brain is still developing, I always say.

/I never say that.
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: sinko swimo: not long ago young people across the nation would exercise in gyms and fight in the ring. the whole world is becoming a marshmallow.

Nothing like a little TBI while you are still young and your brain is still developing, I always say.

/I never say that.


I might have said it. I don't remember much from high school

/some concussions
//mostly chemicals
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report