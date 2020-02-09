 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(RouteFifty)   People are taking kratom to kick opioids and treat depression. The FDA says it is dangerous, but the DEA isn't banning it. Now states are torn between bans and regulation   (routefifty.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, United States House Committee on the Judiciary, increased consumption of kratom, Food and Drug Administration, Maryland House of Delegates, Regulation, Drug overdose, state legislators, Morphine  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 2:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The DEA wanted to ban it in the worst way middle of last decade. The politicians were far more worried about meth and heroin, two drugs the DEA constantly featured in their PR releases.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asked if he's ever tried kratom, Post said he's thought about using it for relief from the occasional headache or backache, but ultimately declined because of concerns about purity.

Indeed . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also for the sake of peace on earth
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FDA has been pretty good but the DEA has been atrocious so when it comes to this kind of thing I urge states not to try to make their own determinations but to let the FDA handle it. The drug may, indeed, be dangerous, but if someone's trying to kick opioids I think we should allow it so long as the FDA doesn't ban it. 

We spent 50 years farking people over with drug war messaging and so we need to stop regulating from a perceived moral high ground and proceed with extreme caution on this.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm usually in favor of keeping legal things legal, and this is no exception.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone have personal experience with it?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a 1980's arcade video game.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know someone who uses kratom. She is successfully fighting opioid addiction with it. She says she does not get high off of it. Leave it alone.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: The DEA wanted to ban it in the worst way middle of last decade. The politicians were far more worried about meth and heroin, two drugs the DEA constantly featured in their PR releases.


It's actually been banned a couple of times on the tail end of the decade too.


It's always the "they found kratom in someone who has died."  Dig a little further into those deaths and you find that they had way more heroin or other illicit drugs with a side effect of death.  That's like blaming alcohol on a heroin or cocaine overdose.  "He had alcohol in his system when he died."  Yeah.... and?  "Copious amounts of cocaine that actually killed him."

It's the same bs technique they used for the vaping bans.   "They were vaping and died."  Sude note in tiny little letters to be overlooked (vaping black market thc juices that had vitamin e in it).  "OMG VAPING IS KILLING EVERYONE!!!"
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't this street slang for bath salts?
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I tried this recently, natural health store recommended it to help with joint pain.
Pretty much similar package to what's shown and pills looked same, comes from China but no other info on package.
After trying it once and just recommended dose about 1/2 hour later I was in severe rapid afib and my heart felt like it was going to pop out of my chest, it wore off in about an hour or so, I  trashed the rest, and it did not help my joint pain at all.
Your experience may vary.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Anyone have personal experience with it?


I've taken it.  Definitely helps with aches and pains.  Wish the military docs would have put me on that over dilaudid...
 
FunkJunkie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Anyone have personal experience with it?


Tried it a couple of times recreationally

It was the red, more sedative variety. I wasn't miserable but I'm not sure how it's being used for fun.
Some folks seem to enjoy it though, i wonder if my own personal meh attitude toward opioids back in my fun days is related
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A. Need to confirm if it is addictive.
B. Need to confirm if it has any negative health effects
C. If legalized, is that a way to test for it in the field to address issues like DUI
 
walthunt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Anyone have personal experience with it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: edmo: The DEA wanted to ban it in the worst way middle of last decade. The politicians were far more worried about meth and heroin, two drugs the DEA constantly featured in their PR releases.

It's actually been banned a couple of times on the tail end of the decade too.


It's always the "they found kratom in someone who has died."  Dig a little further into those deaths and you find that they had way more heroin or other illicit drugs with a side effect of death.  That's like blaming alcohol on a heroin or cocaine overdose.  "He had alcohol in his system when he died."  Yeah.... and?  "Copious amounts of cocaine that actually killed him."

It's the same bs technique they used for the vaping bans.   "They were vaping and died."  Sude note in tiny little letters to be overlooked (vaping black market thc juices that had vitamin e in it).  "OMG VAPING IS KILLING EVERYONE!!!"


Plenty of people died by alcohol use alone. Alcohol is a hard drug, but is so accepted in society that the damage is written off.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: C. If legalized, is that a way to test for it in the field to address issues like DUI


I asked my friend who takes it to fight opioid addiction as a tea if it got you high, and I did question her. She was extremely emphatic that it does not get you high.
 
FunkJunkie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Pointy Tail of Satan: C. If legalized, is that a way to test for it in the field to address issues like DUI

I asked my friend who takes it to fight opioid addiction as a tea if it got you high, and I did question her. She was extremely emphatic that it does not get you high.


That may be because of dosage or her using it for a palliative effect

My personal experience is that it can have an intoxicating effect
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like to take a cube of kratom and shine my knob, like it's a pool cue.

/mine is way thinner though ( ._.) dammit
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: dkulprit: edmo: The DEA wanted to ban it in the worst way middle of last decade. The politicians were far more worried about meth and heroin, two drugs the DEA constantly featured in their PR releases.

It's actually been banned a couple of times on the tail end of the decade too.


It's always the "they found kratom in someone who has died."  Dig a little further into those deaths and you find that they had way more heroin or other illicit drugs with a side effect of death.  That's like blaming alcohol on a heroin or cocaine overdose.  "He had alcohol in his system when he died."  Yeah.... and?  "Copious amounts of cocaine that actually killed him."

It's the same bs technique they used for the vaping bans.   "They were vaping and died."  Sude note in tiny little letters to be overlooked (vaping black market thc juices that had vitamin e in it).  "OMG VAPING IS KILLING EVERYONE!!!"

Plenty of people died by alcohol use alone. Alcohol is a hard drug, but is so accepted in society that the damage is written off.


I'm not saying that at all.  But if you look at all the deaths related to kratom, they pinpoint kratom and claim that because it was in their system when they died it was kratom, but it is actually the cocktail of drugs or the drug of choice that did it.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kratom​-​deaths-georgia_n_5a2060a3e4b03c44072c0​b91

So my point was using an analog of "hey alcohol killed this guy" when in reality it is cocaine or another drug.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Pointy Tail of Satan: C. If legalized, is that a way to test for it in the field to address issues like DUI

I asked my friend who takes it to fight opioid addiction as a tea if it got you high, and I did question her. She was extremely emphatic that it does not get you high.


People say the same thing about CBD and I have to disagree. CBD does get you high. Not euphoric, but still very stimulating.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is related to the coffee plant.  Some strains give you a invigorating boost like caffeine, other strains act with more opioid type action. 

/or so I've heard
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Prohibition has worked so well in the past, why not give it another shot?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How does DaiMon Tog feel about all this?
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: WillofJ2: Anyone have personal experience with it?

Tried it a couple of times recreationally

It was the red, more sedative variety. I wasn't miserable but I'm not sure how it's being used for fun.
Some folks seem to enjoy it though, i wonder if my own personal meh attitude toward opioids back in my fun days is related


Kinda what I was wondering, would anyone want to use it recreationally and if there were any side effects, I have worked with a lot of people with chronic pain over the years, many would rather suffer than be hooked on a pill or be in fog,
 
payattention
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, in other words, we the oligarchs have no positive way to insure that you can only get it though us, so therefore, like anything that we can't make a profit off of, we will make it illegal.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Anyone have personal experience with it?


I can't really speak to the opioid help, but there's numerous types of kratom.  Some give you a speedy "high".  Some are more for sleep, which is what I took it for.  It did help a bit.  Not great but not bad.  I can tell you no matter the type, it tastes terrible and absolutely doesn't mix in drinks.  So you're taking a horrible tasting powder that doesn't really have any mixability.  If you have any type of gag reflex, you might want to start off slow and a take a mini scoop of it and have a big glass of water with it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Pointy Tail of Satan: C. If legalized, is that a way to test for it in the field to address issues like DUI

I asked my friend who takes it to fight opioid addiction as a tea if it got you high, and I did question her. She was extremely emphatic that it does not get you high.


Subjective evidence means nothing. Empirical evidence is required.
 
gojirast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: If you have any type of gag reflex


Conversely, if you do not, you're probably REALLY popular.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report