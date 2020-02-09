 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: That time you met someone famous
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Devin Nunes's Cow followed me on twitter. Done in one.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have never met anyone famous.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My ex-boyfriend lives in the Los Angeles region, and when I was out visiting him, he took me to Spago, Wolfgang Puck's restaurant.  And guess who showed up, Wolfgang Puck himself!  He went around to all the tables, and shook everyone's hands.  I couldn't wipe the grin offa my face for the rest of the night.  :)

And also once when I was really young, my mother took me to a Donny and Marie concert.  I'd made Donny and heart out of red construction paper, onto which I glued packing bubbles, and on the back I wrote "I love you Donny!"  I got to give it to him after the concert, and he kissed my cheek.  :)
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ronald McDonald was paraded around our desks at work one time and I wondered how does he get from place to place. Does he drive around with his silly makeup and costume on, or if this was something he had to put on at each site.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I meet famous people all the time.  My girlfriend Cindy Crawford introduces them to me.
 
Lorenzo Von Matterhorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I once met the Dalia Lama.  He didn't say anything, but I got a really good picture of him shaking my hand.  So I got that going for me, which is nice.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was 14 and met Robert Englund at an autograph signing. I stood in line for two hours, and they cut the line off right behind me. I was the last person to talk to him, and since his car was late he stood there for fifteen minutes talking to me. This was early 90s, and he was still promoting Nightmare Cafe (which didn't last beyond it's initial six episodes), and we talked about his character.

Flashforward to two years ago and he came to town for a local con. I got to see him again and brought the Polaroid I'd taken with him back then. He liked seeing it, but of course he didn't remember (who would?). We took another photo in the same pose, me holding the Polaroid. I'm really happy I could meet him twice, he's the nicest celeb I've ever met.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So 19 years ago now, back before the days of social media, I started substitute teaching. It was at a school my friends taught at; they were the music teachers and they were VERY much into what was a relatively new band at the time, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The first Christmas I was there, they decided to put on a TSO-themed Christmas show. I helped sing with the kids and played keyboards on and off. It went well enough (and, frankly, we were out of ideas otherwise) that we got the idea to do a recording project with them of the show music. We liked how it came out, so in a fit of bravery we brought a copy of it with us when we went to see TSO the next Christmas. We went to the meet and greet, and when we met Bob Kinkel (the keyboardist and one of the main people involved in writing at the time) we gave him a copy. Got all sorts of pictures with him, Caffery, the rest of the band, and so on, and went on our merry way.

And then it happened. The friend who was in charge of all of this gets a call to the office one day, late January 2002, and is told we have a package. Get down there, and it's a pretty big, but flat package, with some NYC return address. Brought it up to the room, opened it up...and Trans-Siberian Orchestra sent us a copy of one of their platinum albums. Still one of the craziest moments of my life, especially when you consider that that was the start of what eventually became our regionally-touring TSO tribute band, which is still going strong after 15 seasons.

\the school doesn't have the album anymore, I cannot confirm nor deny its whereabouts...wink wink nudge nudge
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got into close proximity to Halle Berry when she was brought into the ER with a broken arm when they were shooting Gothika in Montreal, does that count? I hear she's still pissed at Robert Downey Jr. for that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Met Frank Zappa and Isaac Asimov in one week.  Junior year at a San Francisco HS, 1975.
 
ImOnIslandTime [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My 25th birthday, I had a bit more cash than normal so I decided to drive up to New York and eat at Momofuku Ko, Dave Chang's flagship restaurant.
The hostess checks me in and since I'm early seats me at the bar. I see a guy at the other end of the bar checking out sakes, and I'm pretty sure it's Chang. He asks me to taste test one and see what I think about it.
Later on that night he's behind the kitchen counter cooking, turns out it's definitely him. Before dessert he presents me a cupcake he made himself. Totally chill dude, we talked about hip hop and he didn't care about me taking pictures. Probably my best birthday present to myself ever.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From my youth:

I lived in a 300-person town land went to a small high school. My little brother got invited to a friends birthday party - said friend happening to be the little brother of a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. This was back in the mid-70's when they were a really big deal, like guest starring on The Love Boat big.

As we went to pick my brother up, I got asked if I wanted to meet the sister, who lived next door. Shaking in my post-pubescent state, I said yes. We went next door and there was this decent-looking 19-20 something dishwater blond in a gray sweatsuit. She was nice, but I ended up sorry disappointed.

/sherrie mccorkle
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was paying for my stuff at the record shop, when in walks Mr Hollywood himself, director Gus Van Sant, to pick up some titles he'd ordered...Actually, seemed like a decent guy, quietly waited his turn and didn't send a flunky to do this or play the "Don't you know who I am??" card, which wouldn't have gotten him anywhere, anyway....
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sally Ride was on the board of directors of my company.  They were having a meeting at our location, which was new, so the brass was doing a walk-through with some of the board members.

I popped out of my office for something, and was face to face with our local VP, CEO, and Sally Ride.  We were introduced, shook hands, and chatted about some of my work, including a project that was eventually going up to ISS.  Very cool.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Technically, I didn't meet him, but I had been on a movie set of about 20 people, taking still photos for a newspaper. I was being respectful, not doing anything while actual filming was going on. Wally Shawn came in for a scene. After awhile he stopped the production to make an eloquent speech about how offended he was that I was there and that no one had informed him a photographer would be present. When he finished I thought I would get the bum's rush, but the crew I made eye contact with all gave me an "I'm sorry" look. The production went back to normal and not another word was said about it, not even by Wally Shawn.
 
Report