(Twitter)   New Wuhan mystery: highly elevated levels of SO2 being released on the outskirts of the city. This means something ... bad   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Burning people? I wouldn't put it past the Chinese government, heck I am not sure I would put it past our government anymore.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Scary" tag in the hospital with the coronavirus?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TAOCHOW: Burning people? I wouldn't put it past the Chinese government, heck I am not sure I would put it past our government anymore.


What government are you talking about? Here in the US of A, we burn billions of people every day. Slow burn
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds pretty consistent with the burning of hundreds of bodies, which, um, yeah I'd imagine they're doing that right now.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe someone ripped a really eggy fart
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dafuq is an "Intelwave"?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TAOCHOW: Burning people? I wouldn't put it past the Chinese government, heck I am not sure I would put it past our government anymore.


Do you suppose they wait until they're dead first?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to kill all those pigs with the pig flu.
Perhaps the gov't is having a giant BBQ to boost the citizens' morale.  Parties will do that, you know.

BONUS: plenty of pits afterward!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With China, no matter how bad the problem is that the government admits to, in reality it is always much, much worse.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Maybe someone ripped a really eggy fart


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here citizen.  Move along.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Weibo is down for maintenance for the next few hours
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be some hella thick disinfectant clouds.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Igne Natura Renovatur Integra
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump!

/vis a vis Obama
//Can't we start using this now?!
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu has been around. Long enough to stabilize and reach the entire world (even Antarctica). It is a known quantity.  It kills primarily the weak only.

This new virus is a couple months old and has probably not stabilized (could still mutate), is primarily in one country.  It may burn out. It may be contained.  It may be only 1/10 as deadly as it looks in China.  But even so, once and if it spreads across the globe and is only 1/10th as deadly as it looks now, it will still be 4-5x more deadly than the flu. (If it is as deadly as it looks then it will.be much worse than flu).   Further, it is scary in its presentation.  It is contagious before signs show.  When signs show, you can be slightly sick for days feel better and then suddenly take a nose dive into critical.   And of course he 38,000 infected only 3,000 has recovered.  800 have died.  So, even if the remainder recover, its an illness that lasts weeks or months, then months to repair the damage.  The flu lasts 48 hours, with no long term damage.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they are looking at 80+ confirmed dead from this virus per day.  And in a city of 11 million, quite a few more from pther causes.  Not sure what the daily toll for a city that size would be, but it would be fairly high.

The virus corpses are being burned.  I'm willing to bet the rest are as well just to be on the safe side.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Flu has been around. Long enough to stabilize and reach the entire world (even Antarctica). It is a known quantity.  It kills primarily the weak only.

This new virus is a couple months old and has probably not stabilized (could still mutate), is primarily in one country.  It may burn out. It may be contained.  It may be only 1/10 as deadly as it looks in China.  But even so, once and if it spreads across the globe and is only 1/10th as deadly as it looks now, it will still be 4-5x more deadly than the flu. (If it is as deadly as it looks then it will.be much worse than flu).   Further, it is scary in its presentation.  It is contagious before signs show.  When signs show, you can be slightly sick for days feel better and then suddenly take a nose dive into critical.   And of course he 38,000 infected only 3,000 has recovered.  800 have died.  So, even if the remainder recover, its an illness that lasts weeks or months, then months to repair the damage.  The flu lasts 48 hours, with no long term damage.


So, Captain Trips?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said it was Noxious Vapours causing these diseases is the other thread and I was right.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any sign this is stopping soon? Or slowing down?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where have we seen these before?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Said it was Noxious Vapours causing these diseases is the other thread and I was right.


Okay, Mr. Torquemada.

Time for your nap.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: With China, no matter how bad the problem is that the government admits to, in reality it is always much, much worse.


In fairness, if I was them, I'd burn every body from every cause of death, along with all possible biohazard materials

Do I think they are understating the death count? Probably.

But if a 98 year old dies of pneumonia during an outbreak, I'm treating her body as carefully as an actual suspected Coronavirus case
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wuhan Iron and Steel Corp is right there. Production was likely ramped up because of the poor market indicators for China right now. SO2 is emitted by steel mills.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Where have we seen these before?

[Fark user image image 256x186]


Bobobolinskii! The grownups are talking!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Summoner101: With China, no matter how bad the problem is that the government admits to, in reality it is always much, much worse.

In fairness, if I was them, I'd burn every body from every cause of death, along with all possible biohazard materials

Do I think they are understating the death count? Probably.

But if a 98 year old dies of pneumonia during an outbreak, I'm treating her body as carefully as an actual suspected Coronavirus case


Oh, I understand the burning of bodies.  That fire just looks too large for the current number of reported deaths because of course it is worse than what China is reporting.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Summoner101: With China, no matter how bad the problem is that the government admits to, in reality it is always much, much worse.

In fairness, if I was them, I'd burn every body from every cause of death, along with all possible biohazard materials

Do I think they are understating the death count? Probably.

But if a 98 year old dies of pneumonia during an outbreak, I'm treating her body as carefully as an actual suspected Coronavirus case


An article on Friday interviewed workers at a Crematorium in Wuhan. They had 8 bodies that were confirmed, but said they had another 43 that were suspected. All had been prioritized over any other work they had.

Will post link if I can find it...
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, if some guy on Twitter says so...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

alice_600: bobobolinskii: Where have we seen these before?

[Fark user image image 256x186]

Bobobolinskii! The grownups are talking!


OOOooofffffffff..................
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trik: Said it was Noxious Vapours causing these diseases is the other thread and I was right.


You were wrong then and now.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alice_600: bobobolinskii: Where have we seen these before?

[Fark user image image 256x186]

Bobobolinskii! The grownups are talking!


Grownups discuss possibilities, often with references to historical precedence, and boy howdy do the Chinese have a history.

Bear in mind that Mao Zedong systematically butchered and starved nearly 80 million people in the decades following the Red Revolution in China. If there is one thing the Chinese government is terrified of, it is being destabilized by a shift in the sociopolitical perception of their ability to defend the population from an emergent threat. China has a long history of very bloody revolutions.
 
cefm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seen on the outskirts of town:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

alice_600: Any sign this is stopping soon? Or slowing down?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems like they're burning down the barn after the pale horse got out
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: They had to kill all those pigs with the pig flu.


Joking aside, that's exactly what the Egyptian government did. Apparently the Egyptian Health Ministry had no idea how swine flu works.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What did the outputs from these areas look like before the virus? You can't just say "Look! High levels here now! It's because of the virus!" without showing us what it looked like in that area before the outbreak.

The fact that they do not present this information in the twitter thread makes me dubious.

Especially since they admit to reach that level of output they'd have to be burning 14,000 bodies per day, which, I.

... Human bodies do not exactly burn easily. We are giant squishy meatsacks with a LOT of water.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Well, they are looking at 80+ confirmed dead from this virus per day.  And in a city of 11 million, quite a few more from pther causes.  Not sure what the daily toll for a city that size would be, but it would be fairly high.

The virus corpses are being burned.  I'm willing to bet the rest are as well just to be on the safe side.


On average, it would be about 400 deaths per day for a city of 11 million. If you live to 70 years you've lived 25,567 days, give or take a leap day.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cremation is the normal burial practice in China. They could be cremating the victims in one place in order to reduce the chance of this spreading from any cross contact.
 
eiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Flu has been around. Long enough to stabilize and reach the entire world (even Antarctica). It is a known quantity.  It kills primarily the weak only.

This new virus is a couple months old and has probably not stabilized (could still mutate), is primarily in one country.  It may burn out. It may be contained.  It may be only 1/10 as deadly as it looks in China.  But even so, once and if it spreads across the globe and is only 1/10th as deadly as it looks now, it will still be 4-5x more deadly than the flu. (If it is as deadly as it looks then it will.be much worse than flu).   Further, it is scary in its presentation.  It is contagious before signs show. When signs show, you can be slightly sick for days feel better and then suddenly take a nose dive into critical.   And of course he 38,000 infected only 3,000 has recovered.  800 have died.  So, even if the remainder recover, its an illness that lasts weeks or months, then months to repair the damage.  The flu lasts 48 hours, with no long term damage.


I believe the evidence for this has been debunked.

The "slightly sick" and then "nose dive" does seem to be the case though.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: Cremation is the normal burial practice in China. They could be cremating the victims in one place in order to reduce the chance of this spreading from any cross contact.


Thank you comrade Xi
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wademh: GrogSmash: Well, they are looking at 80+ confirmed dead from this virus per day.  And in a city of 11 million, quite a few more from pther causes.  Not sure what the daily toll for a city that size would be, but it would be fairly high.

The virus corpses are being burned.  I'm willing to bet the rest are as well just to be on the safe side.

On average, it would be about 400 deaths per day for a city of 11 million. If you live to 70 years you've lived 25,567 days, give or take a leap day.


Ok, so we are looking at about 500/day then right now...  that would go a long way to explaining things.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Epoch_Zero: Cremation is the normal burial practice in China. They could be cremating the victims in one place in order to reduce the chance of this spreading from any cross contact.

Thank you comrade Xi


Bié kèqì.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Seems like they're burning down the barn after the pale horse got out


This is why reactionaries in government make such terrible mistakes when they respond to problems.

There is a whole industry in China, where there are people who go around to sewers and scoop out the fats off the surface of the water for reprocessing into cooking oils for resale to restaurants and street vendors. This is one possible vector, and it isn't regulated at all except by being considered a petty crime and those laws are rarely enforced.
 
Miss Burns [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Sounds pretty consistent with the burning of hundreds of bodies, which, um, yeah I'd imagine they're doing that right now.



From the thread - "This is from 4chins so take this with a grain of salt, but one poster extrapolated from the SO2 release data and estimated 14,000 bodies would have to be burnt to reach this level of emissions."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Thanks, Trump!

/vis a vis Obama
//Can't we start using this now?!


This is bad news.....   For Sanders.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: montreal_medic: Summoner101: With China, no matter how bad the problem is that the government admits to, in reality it is always much, much worse.

In fairness, if I was them, I'd burn every body from every cause of death, along with all possible biohazard materials

Do I think they are understating the death count? Probably.

But if a 98 year old dies of pneumonia during an outbreak, I'm treating her body as carefully as an actual suspected Coronavirus case

An article on Friday interviewed workers at a Crematorium in Wuhan. They had 8 bodies that were confirmed, but said they had another 43 that were suspected. All had been prioritized over any other work they had.

Will post link if I can find it...


According to the twitter thread cited, now you just need to come up with..
*checks*
13,950 more bodies to equal that that level of emissions.

In a day.

That doesn't... exactly strike me as realistic.

https://twitter.com/inteldotwav/statu​s​/1226270885532852224
 
Nimbull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So with all those people who were picked up in the biohazard suit raids. Anyone know if they can still contact their loved ones or has that gone up in smoke?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Flu has been around. Long enough to stabilize and reach the entire world (even Antarctica). It is a known quantity.  It kills primarily the weak only.

This new virus is a couple months old and has probably not stabilized (could still mutate), is primarily in one country.  It may burn out. It may be contained.  It may be only 1/10 as deadly as it looks in China.  But even so, once and if it spreads across the globe and is only 1/10th as deadly as it looks now, it will still be 4-5x more deadly than the flu. (If it is as deadly as it looks then it will.be much worse than flu).   Further, it is scary in its presentation.  It is contagious before signs show.  When signs show, you can be slightly sick for days feel better and then suddenly take a nose dive into critical.   And of course he 38,000 infected only 3,000 has recovered.  800 have died.  So, even if the remainder recover, its an illness that lasts weeks or months, then months to repair the damage.  The flu lasts 48 hours, with no long term damage.


Err.. the flu lasts 48hrs?  Since when?

Last time I had it, it dropped me for five days, three days of which the fever was high enough that I didnt know what universe Inwas in.

It took two weeks for me to be able to walk a block without multiple rests.  It took two months before I felt weak but healthy.  And in the mean time, I got nailed by every farking cold and sniffle that went through the office.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Granted, my caffeine has not kicked in yet, nor have I scoured the entire Internet, but from what I've found, sulfur dioxide gas is produced mainly by volcanic activity, industrial activity, and motor vehicle emissions. Am I to conclude that they are throwing bodies into a volcano? Or is there some fearmongering going on here?
 
