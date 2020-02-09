 Skip to content
(San Diego Reader)   There have been no new mobile home parks built in California since the 1980s. Because who needs affordable housing?   (sandiegoreader.com) divider line
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Step 1; Own a 'trailer park' and reap $X a year.
Step 2; Sell the property to developers for $XXXXXXXXXXX, invest the money, retire, and sit around wanking to the Malibu Barbies.
Step 3; Profit.
Sorry old people.

Capitalism, isn't it wonderfull?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a really simple math equation.

Property for a mobile home = $Y * t where t = number of trailers

Rent for an apartment = $X * u where u = number of available units

u > t because u can be replicated multiple times, vertically in the same space.

Also, X > Y.

So basically, rental units are more valuable than trailer units in California and you can fit more rental units into the same space as trailer units.


Gee willikers, why could property owners possibly have stopped investing in trailer parks?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
considering a tiny 800 sq ft 100yr old sear craftsman house on a postage stamp lot can cost several hundred thousand dollars in CA...
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Because the show was cancelled in 1980, duh.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the added cost of money and frustration from dealing with the endless parade of trailer park tenants, their extended families and their extended problems.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Let's not forget the added cost of money and frustration from dealing with the endless parade of trailer park tenants, their extended families and their extended problems.

[Fark user image image 736x555]


Yeah, I mean, that's way worse than something like Cabrini Green.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Let's not forget the added cost of money and frustration from dealing with the endless parade of trailer park tenants, their extended families and their extended problems.

[Fark user image image 736x555]


You mean to tell me that being poor and having no choice but to cohabitate with other poor people inevitably leads to the further snowballing of socioeconomic problems in small communities? I'm so farking shocked.

Don't ride a motorcycle with your nose that high in the air. You'll get a whole cardinal stuck in it.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BumpInTheNight: Let's not forget the added cost of money and frustration from dealing with the endless parade of trailer park tenants, their extended families and their extended problems.

[Fark user image image 736x555]

Yeah, I mean, that's way worse than something like Cabrini Green.


Well, it's okay to talk shiat about manufactured home (the legal designation since 1976) communities because they're predominantly occupied by white people. To talk shiat about the bricks would be racist.

Plus, Cabrini-Green had enough problems on their plate with Tony Todd terrorizing them through their mirrors. Give them a break.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby is acting like that is a bad thing.

Mobile Homes: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube jCC8fPQOaxU
 
IamAwake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trailer parks are very low density for the "value" they provide.   They are not an affordable housing solution.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey I sorta resemble that story.......
I own a double wide just not in a park & definitely not in California......oh well back to my chair!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Near my folks they have a lot of trailer homes but hey have been there so long that they built homes around them . They are odd looking bits of architecture.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Trailer parks are very low density for the "value" they provide.   They are not an affordable housing solution.


They are certainly better than tent cities.

A big one sold around here and was redeveloped and now the former residents seem to have formed a tent city.

Probably something like storage units with communal bathrooms would work but would never get past the zoning board. Something close to old school college dorm rooms.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know, the one problem we don't have in Cali is tornadoes.
And now you assholes wanna build trailer parks.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Step 1; Own a 'trailer park' and reap $X a year.
Step 2; Sell the property to developers for $XXXXXXXXXXX, invest the money, retire, and sit around wanking to the Malibu Barbies.
Step 3; Profit.
Sorry old people.

Capitalism, isn't it wonderfull?


So long as there isn't rent control involved, yes.

And step 1 is to buy the park, assuming the risks and responsibilities associated.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lived in a trailer when I was in my teens. They're really not great.

/The floor beneath the tub started to give while I was showering
//Yes I was, and continue to be fat
///slashies
 
