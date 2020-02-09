 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   $100 billion ought to be enough LDS for anyone, but if our members knew we had $100 billion, they might stop tithing   (sltrib.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just like the Vatican kept their financial situation quiet.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$100,000,000,000.00, or ~ 66,666,666.666 oz of gold. There's something mystical about that number.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A religion could do a lot of good works with that. None of them seem to bother though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like they have no problem openly paying NBA refs this year.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God must have gotten a kick out of watching the Mormons fund Las Vegas casinos. He is probably sick of those dark and cold stone buildings!
 
uttertosh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's enough for the entire state of Illinois to trip balls for life!!

... wait
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa- Heavenly Bank Account (Legendado)
Youtube gydA6tPF5xI
oblig.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

buserror: [i0.wp.com image 605x407]


Thread over
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: A religion could do a lot of good works with that. None of them seem to bother though.


If only Jesus said something about self satisfied priests who were more interesting in their positions than doing good work.

Oh wait he did.

Just goes to show the amount of people who actually follow the teachings of Jesus is smaller than the number of Christians.
 
