Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Anything Goes 2"

Description: No theme requirements, no processing limitations, no restrictions on multiple exposures. Just show us your best work that you haven't entered before.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Stats can be found here.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Point and shoot on my new phone at LAX a few days ago.
Not a photographer, but think the picture looks neat.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
photosandmusic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I came across this a couple of weeks ago while traveling through West Virginia two lane road in the mountains.  It looked like someone "drove" it there years ago..and just left it there. It appears to be some kind of public transport, but in any case, it looked pretty cool. It took three "drivebys" to get the image.  (damn traffic and nowhere to pull off)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Great Blue Heron in flight from a different perspective

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Red-shouldered Hawk at full tele (600mm equivalent), cropped >4:1

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Belted Kingfisher, with some distracting tree branches removed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0992 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/Great Blue Heron
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0484 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Smokey Mountains
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A pair of Kestrels. Two images blended together so both birds are in focus
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mr. Death from the Sky. Routinely visits my backyard to feast on house sparrows.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Blood moon. May 18, 2019. Unedited photograph.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Lake Tahoe in the snow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Backyard visitor. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Snowy Lake Tahoe shoreline

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
2019 Peachtree Road Race. Atlanta, Georgia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flying into Boise
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
2019 CIF SS Division VII Championship game. La Serna went on to lose this game, 42-41

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Flying my drone around Long Beach, and came across this scene of the firefighters from the downtown station out eating lunch on the jetty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tortoiseshell

Orlando, FL, Dec 2019

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Chapel at the Mission Inn (Riverside, CA). The windows on the left are stained glass, on the right they are reflective glass as there has always been a solid wall behind them.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For funsies...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And now for something completely different.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

\ Formerly a stack of exercise balls captured during a physical therapy session
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Orlando, FL - Dec 2019

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Washington Monument at sunset. (We walked 9 miles that evening checking out the monuments :-)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Treasures of Tutankhamun exhibit that came through OMSI was magnificent. Enough people got out of the background long enough that I could get this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Sun going down over Lanai, turned a deeper red than usual because of grass fires on Maui.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Teeny, tiny spiny lobster (~6" long) on a mooring line, USVI

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Key Largo, FL.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sedona-3 by Jonathan, on Flickr

The red rocks of Sedona through a crystal ball
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
feeder raid-1672 by Jonathan, on Flickr

My nemesis in my attempts to attract songbirds to our feeders.
Little bastard.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
modified-2127 by Jonathan, on Flickr

A lone strand of wheat grass taken with my modified MC Zenitar M2s 50mm lens
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0007 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cinderella's Castle by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
