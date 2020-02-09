 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   That new kid Coronavirus just has to outdo SARS doesn't it   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, new coronavirus, China's Hubei province, epicentre of the latest outbreak, regional health officials, 60-year-old US citizen, World Health Organization, number of coronavirus deaths  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By all accounts, Coronavirus is gaining on Giant Meteor for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Giant Meteor expected to coast on its reputation as the catastrophe that saw off the dinosaurs.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we dead already? Am I seeing dead people?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wash your hands and stop wetting your panties like a big baby. The flu kills more people, so get a brain, morans!!!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Just wash your hands and stop wetting your panties like a big baby. The flu kills more people, so get a brain, morans!!!


You need the thread two down.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Are we dead already? Am I seeing dead people?


This is limbo, sir. We are all quite dead around here, I can assure you. The way out is over there, under the pole that's 3 inches above the floor.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No better way to solve a problem than to just ignore it until it goes away. Especially a disease.
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: uttertosh: Just wash your hands and stop wetting your panties like a big baby. The flu kills more people, so get a brain, morans!!!

You need the thread two down.


Which is basically just a Wired writer wetting himself and unable to comprehend that other people might choose to wait for the facts.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uttertosh: This is limbo, sir. We are all quite dead around here, I can assure you. The way out is over there, under the pole that's 3 inches above the floor.


Thank you very much, thank you. 3 inches is fine, i just came through that needle eye, right after the camel over there.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
2020 panic fest that is of extremely limited threat to anyone outside of China overtakes 2003 panic fest that was of extremely limited threat to anyone outside of China.

EVERYBODY PANIC!
 
uttertosh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pup.socket: uttertosh: This is limbo, sir. We are all quite dead around here, I can assure you. The way out is over there, under the pole that's 3 inches above the floor.

Thank you very much, thank you. 3 inches is fine, i just came through that needle eye, right after the camel over there.


Yes, sir. We thought it best to let you both finish up. It was one of the most spectacular displays of high accuracy mutual masturbation we've seen in an age. Never seen aim that refined!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't there a Raid can for this shiat yet?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isnt it just so fun when a new disease is contagious before symptoms appear
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Isnt it just so fun when a new disease is contagious before symptoms appear


Isn't it infectious rather than contagious?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you're reading this, chances are that you're gonna be fine.

/relax
//wash yo' hands
///enjoy life
 
uttertosh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: lifeslammer: Isnt it just so fun when a new disease is contagious before symptoms appear

Isn't it infectious rather than contagious?


Like a child's laughter!!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report