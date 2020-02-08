 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Craft beer hater puts away White Claw, pulls Glock on group of hops hipsters who lined up overnight at Brooklyn microbrewery to buy limited-run, $18 four-packs of designer imperial stout in collectible cans. He didn't pull the trigger   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A shiatty IPA to boot
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, he's from out of town. If you pull a gun out around here, expect to be arrested, charged, and more than likely have to spend time in jail.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The pair, who were staying at an Airbnb at 39 Garnet St., began mocking the beer-lovers for standing online overnight for the release of 10 beers, with names like Bourbon Barrel Aged Bananaversary Imperial Stout, and All 6th Anniversary Everything Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunchee Imperial Stout.

Oh dammit, now I want to go shoot them too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's Brooklyn, so it's cool if pinch out a quick one in the gutter, right?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Thirty seconds later, like eight cop cars come down."

Liar. Fark ammosexuals have assured us that the police are hours away.
 
padraig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the apex of "stop liking what I don't like".

Also, those guys have ruined their lives Itj their stunt.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whats his Fark handle?
Drew?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
18 for four beers, is stupid.It's beer. Beer is literally piss. Fermentation is sugar being eaten and the resulting waste is alcohol. Don't pay big bucks for urine.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If he is not a resident of New York he is up schitt creek for having an unregistered handgun. I hope he is not a resident of New York.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: 18 for four beers, is stupid.It's beer. Beer is literally piss. Fermentation is sugar being eaten and the resulting waste is alcohol. Don't pay big bucks for urine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
