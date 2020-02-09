 Skip to content
(CNN)   Utah woman tells hubby she wants to end their marriage. Hubby has since pleaded guilty to second-degree wish fulfillment   (cnn.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool
 
entitygm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Children on board and in-laws staying in an adjoining room? May as well have just packed a pack of matches and a gas can.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ray is right up there with Wayne on the archetypal psychopath middle name list.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am think Lifetime Movie of the week - Deadly Voyage
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come on, let's not go overboard with beating your wife!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, that answers "who has jurisdiction on the sea". Federal prison has its benefits.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Ray is right up there with Wayne on the archetypal psychopath middle name list.


The next time someone asks you if you're a god ...
 
nemisonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The best way to end your marriage is to "just leave."
///Yes I consulted an attourney
//He said the days of "staying around are definitely over"
/Get your own legal advice as it varies from State to State
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shiat like this is what caused me to drive 500 miles to my family's house before serving him divorce papers. He never responded to the court papers so 8 weeks after serving him I was a divorcee.
 
