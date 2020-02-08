 Skip to content
Wired: Those that equate 2019-nCoV with Influenza are equal parts asshole and moron
43
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They aren't wrong
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think I can get a 2019-nCoV shot yet
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So is she telling us that we *should* panic?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SansNeural: So is she telling us that we *should* panic?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some virus would say that.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.


My best friend just came down with the flu, confirmed by doctor.  Just to get rid of some of your paranoia, if you need it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Some virus would say that.


Hey, Roxanne may be a journalist for Wired but I'm pretty sure she's not a single-cell packet of RNA.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The problem still goes back to accuracy and transparency.  Five years ago, if this had happened in most parts of the world, I would have no problem listening to the experts, media, and government types with a pretty good level of calmness.  These days, the fact that it's coming from China, and the media complicity in not demanding 100% accuracy with government statements, I'm very skeptical.  I simply don't trust my government, the press in either country, or the Chinese government.

Flu is a known quantity.  I know the risks, I mitigate them with good choices on my part, and have for many years.  OTOH, this hot mess in China is murky, and not getting clearer.  So until further notice, isolation and testing of possible carriers or victims is fine by me.  Once we have a bunch of countries with more normal heads of state and media reporting in, then I'll start thinking about coronavirus the way I think about other lethal but rare outbreaks around the world.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.


Swallow this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not just diseases, it's any cause of death.  Whenever we have another mass shooting there's always some asshole who has to point out that more people die in car accidents "so let's have some perspective."

Of course, it's an idiotic point for a half-dozen reasons.  We don't have to choose a single cause of death to worry about, and it is not irrational to care about more than one---whereas it is derpy to dismiss something that is killing people because you can think of something else that is killing people.  Also, we're already doing something about influenza, just as we are already doing something about car accidents.

It also ignores the matter of a threat being current, pressing or rising.  If a serial killer is stalking your neighborhood right now, it's dumb to counter that heart disease is statistically a bigger threat in the long run.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xcott: It's not just diseases, it's any cause of death.  Whenever we have another mass shooting there's always some asshole who has to point out that more people die in car accidents "so let's have some perspective."

Of course, it's an idiotic point for a half-dozen reasons.  We don't have to choose a single cause of death to worry about, and it is not irrational to care about more than one---whereas it is derpy to dismiss something that is killing people because you can think of something else that is killing people.  Also, we're already doing something about influenza, just as we are already doing something about car accidents.

It also ignores the matter of a threat being current, pressing or rising.  If a serial killer is stalking your neighborhood right now, it's dumb to counter that heart disease is statistically a bigger threat in the long run.


What if a serial killer breaks into your neighbor's house, and scares him so bad that your neighbor has a heart attack? What then?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's all the fuss?  We shouldn't do anything to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.  Let everyone get infected and let God pick and choose whom He wants to take and whom He spares.


/not serious
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: What's all the fuss?  We shouldn't do anything to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.  Let everyone get infected and let God pick and choose whom He wants to take and whom He spares.


/not serious


Two of the Department Heads in my last Department Heads meeting expressed the "More people die of the flu" and "let god sort 'em out" opinions just the other day.  The Fire/EMS Chief tried to reason with them, bless his heart.  But they're Trump Cultists, NRA Cultists, Evangelicals (funny how those things go together with insane ignorance...) and basically shouted him down.

It was spooky.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bobtheme: Sid_6.7: Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.

My best friend just came down with the flu, confirmed by doctor.  Just to get rid of some of your paranoia, if you need it.


It doesn't feel that bad.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: At least I don't have a sore throat.


F*ck, I spoke too soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Scorpions - The Zoo
Youtube iMaJyUQfwv4
 
crumblecat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Coronavirus Is Bad. Comparing It to the Flu Is Worse".  How many people have died from a severe case of comparing the coronavirus to the flu?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The problem still goes back to accuracy and transparency.  Five years ago, if this had happened in most parts of the world, I would have no problem listening to the experts, media, and government types with a pretty good level of calmness.  These days, the fact that it's coming from China, and the media complicity in not demanding 100% accuracy with government statements, I'm very skeptical.  I simply don't trust my government, the press in either country, or the Chinese government.

Flu is a known quantity.  I know the risks, I mitigate them with good choices on my part, and have for many years.  OTOH, this hot mess in China is murky, and not getting clearer.  So until further notice, isolation and testing of possible carriers or victims is fine by me.  Once we have a bunch of countries with more normal heads of state and media reporting in, then I'll start thinking about coronavirus the way I think about other lethal but rare outbreaks around the world.


Or stop being racist
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xcott: It's not just diseases, it's any cause of death.  Whenever we have another mass shooting there's always some asshole who has to point out that more people die in car accidents "so let's have some perspective."

Of course, it's an idiotic point for a half-dozen reasons.  We don't have to choose a single cause of death to worry about, and it is not irrational to care about more than one---whereas it is derpy to dismiss something that is killing people because you can think of something else that is killing people.  Also, we're already doing something about influenza, just as we are already doing something about car accidents.

It also ignores the matter of a threat being current, pressing or rising.  If a serial killer is stalking your neighborhood right now, it's dumb to counter that heart disease is statistically a bigger threat in the long run.


But statistically speaking heart disease is the bigger concern
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The coronavirus drank my milk and then put the empty container back in the fridge.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sgygus: What's all the fuss?  We shouldn't do anything to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.  Let everyone get infected and let God pick and choose whom He wants to take and whom He spares.


/not serious


Sounds like a plan 👍😊
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?


Yeah, evolution doesn't work that way.
 
Amoment
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm 60 history of bronchitis. I hope they get a grip on this or I'll go Coronavirus on all of ya'
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?


????
Are there people not susceptible to the plague?????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

i ignore u: "Coronavirus Is Bad. Comparing It to the Flu Is Worse".  How many people have died from a severe case of comparing the coronavirus to the flu?


If people die every day from food poisoning and nobody catches it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?

Yeah, evolution doesn't work that way.


This
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?

????
Are there people not susceptible to the plague?????


Corpses, zombies, and cyborgs. Oh, my.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
public trust in the media ????

public trust in the media is a unicorn, that should be shot, like Bambi in a Disney snuff flick.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?

Yeah, evolution doesn't work that way.


Yes it does.
 
Amoment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?

????
Are there people not susceptible to the plague?????


Let's meet later?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: crumblecat: Evolution in action. Should we mess with it, or let the human race develop immunity by taking the susceptible out of the gene pool?

????
Are there people not susceptible to the plague?????


Who mentioned the plague?

There are certainly people who are not susceptible to novel coronavirus.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Sid_6.7: Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.

Swallow this

[Fark user image 850x567]


Dude. No. That's a suppository.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The thing that worries me the most is what if China is downplaying the deaths and after effects? The freaking doctor who raised the alarm freaking died.  What are the odds of that happening? Then you have a shiat ton of Chinese people living in rural areas that don't have access to hospitals. I think we wont no for sure unless the coronavirus hits the same levels in another developed country of course by then it will be too late.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cherryl taggart: The problem still goes back to accuracy and transparency.  Five years ago, if this had happened in most parts of the world, I would have no problem listening to the experts, media, and government types with a pretty good level of calmness.  These days, the fact that it's coming from China, and the media complicity in not demanding 100% accuracy with government statements, I'm very skeptical.  I simply don't trust my government, the press in either country, or the Chinese government.

Flu is a known quantity.  I know the risks, I mitigate them with good choices on my part, and have for many years.  OTOH, this hot mess in China is murky, and not getting clearer.  So until further notice, isolation and testing of possible carriers or victims is fine by me.  Once we have a bunch of countries with more normal heads of state and media reporting in, then I'll start thinking about coronavirus the way I think about other lethal but rare outbreaks around the world.

Or stop being racist


Err, you are confusing racism with distrusting a communist government with a known hostory of saying 'Everything is fine' as the house burns down.

That punishes officials and citizens for leaking bad news, and conversely, executing them for not dealing with said bad news before it got out of hand and made world news.  If you dont think there are going to executiOns for this, you live in a dream world.

Anything that makes the party look bad is censored....  so yes, lets wait for a country with some known history of honesty to start producing reliable numbers.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: i ignore u: "Coronavirus Is Bad. Comparing It to the Flu Is Worse".  How many people have died from a severe case of comparing the coronavirus to the flu?

If people die every day from food poisoning and nobody catches it


...does it still make a sound when a bear poops on a pope in the woods?
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sid_6.7: Had a bad cough yesterday, and woke up today with a cough, runny nose, a fever, and muscle aches, so getting a kick. My whole goddamn weekend cancelled. At least I don't have a sore throat.

Statistically it's basically impossible for me to have nCoV, but knowing that doesn't stave off a tinge of paranoia.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks to comparing the coronavirus to the flu I'm now terrified of everyone I love and me dying of the flu so every time I sneeze or hear someone else sneeze I squirt myself with enough hand sanitizer to stink like a Russian gutter. I didn't need to know how lethal the flu is.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You WILL panic citizen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theory Of Null: The thing that worries me the most is what if China is downplaying the deaths and after effects? The freaking doctor who raised the alarm freaking died.  What are the odds of that happening? Then you have a shiat ton of Chinese people living in rural areas that don't have access to hospitals. I think we wont no for sure unless the coronavirus hits the same levels in another developed country of course by then it will be too late.


Sounds racist. Just saying. Seems to be a lot of China bashing going on.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm more concerned about one piggybacking the other.

One year I got two different strains of flue pretty much back to back.

First one knocked me down, second clobbered me.

I think this year getting the flue followed by carnovirus would be a fatal one two punch.
 
