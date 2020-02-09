 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Noah's no longer taking them 2 by 2, leading to a flood of complaints   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Wedding, A Special Day, Noah's Event Center, CBS4, Audrey Trevino, CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger, Audrey's contact, big day  
•       •       •

473 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2020 at 12:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome headline, Subby.
 
zsharon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
2 by 2.  Hands of blue.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dodged a bullet, guys. It's a sign from God.
 
Stoker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Trevino added, "I'm upset I haven't' received any contact explaining what's going on. Will I get my money back?"
CBS4 found Noah's had filed for bankruptcy in May of last year."

Nope. And they filed for Bankruptsy, and continued to take peoples money knowing they were going to close their doors. How Christian of them.
 
invictus2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/l​o​cal/2020/02/09/noahs-event-venue-closu​res-leaves-engaged-couples-rushing-for​-new-locations/

/ happened here also
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a difficulty in operating a venue that's only busy one day a week. You might get a few meetings and conventions during the rest of the month, but 4-5 events will either be ghastly expensive or unprofitable.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report