(CNN)   Florida woman tries to buy meth at work. Difficulty: first grade teacher   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Duval County, Florida, Valerie Lee Prince, Clay County, Florida, first grade teacher, audio recording, Coroner, Jacksonville, Florida  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no meth.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She should start a band called "What Direction"
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its first grade. Who can blame her.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And yet I can't get hired at MacDonald's
 
commodork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn, those first graders are hardcore.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

commodork: Damn, those first graders are hardcore.


Came here to say this. Wonder if they give teachers a discount for rounding up their test scores.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, given all we know about Florida, getting meth from a first grader shouldn't be that difficult, right?
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just knock over the safe in the office. Nothing but Adderall and Ritalin.
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was told there would be no "I was told there would be no meth!" jokes!
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture of what one of the first grader may look like.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The problem is that first graders tend to get high on their own supply...And are terribly un-reliable..
Most of them can't even ride a bike to deliver it either..
 
