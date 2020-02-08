 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Man unaware of structure called bridge falls through ice In river, blames Google Maps   (startribune.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Mississippi River, Arch bridge, fire crews, Google Maps, Arch, Minneapolis hotel, Moon bridge, icy Mississippi River  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sorry. If you follow a map off a cliff, you deserve to die.

The "it just appeared"'cliff is your hint to stop and take a deeper look at the map.

Seriously. Every person who dies following GPS instructions just improves humanity.
 
Teechur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"DAMN YOU, GPS!!!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorry. If you follow a map off a cliff, you deserve to die.

The "it just appeared"'cliff is your hint to stop and take a deeper look at the map.

Seriously. Every person who dies following GPS instructions just improves humanity.


If you can't do it in Hollow Knight, you can't do it in real life.
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How amazing that no one ever got lost or took a wrong turn when navigating using paper maps.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorry. If you follow a map off a cliff, you deserve to die.

The "it just appeared"'cliff is your hint to stop and take a deeper look at the map.

Seriously. Every person who dies following GPS instructions just improves humanity.


A nav app once directed me onto a highway... that was one way only and changed directions depending on the flow of peak hour traffic. It told me to enter when it was flowing the opposite way. While I was from out of town and didn't know about this highway's interesting trait, i'm not a moron (maybe), and was able to see and obey the "TURN BACK WRONG WAY" signs that were flashing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorry. If you follow a map off a cliff, you deserve to die.

The "it just appeared"'cliff is your hint to stop and take a deeper look at the map.

Seriously. Every person who dies following GPS instructions just improves humanity.

A nav app once directed me onto a highway... that was one way only and changed directions depending on the flow of peak hour traffic. It told me to enter when it was flowing the opposite way. While I was from out of town and didn't know about this highway's interesting trait, i'm not a moron (maybe), and was able to see and obey the "TURN BACK WRONG WAY" signs that were flashing.


You have chosen wisely
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Wet? What is wet?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: How amazing that no one ever got lost or took a wrong turn when navigating using paper maps.


If a paper map tells you to walk across a river (frozen or otherwise), you probably shouldn't do that either
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He took a wrong turn at the Spectral Wolf
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Dammit


I love the fact that we shared the same moment, but with different dialog.  They were talking over each other, so only a simulpost would have made it perfect.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 299x300]


hehe
 
a_nation_of_laws
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report