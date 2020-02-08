 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Violent pot shop robbers wanted in Seattle. Competitive starting salary and benefits, EOE   (q13fox.com) divider line
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Narcotics attract criminals. More at 11
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: BREAKING: Narcotics attract criminals. More at 11


BREAKING: Pot isn't a narcotic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FigPucker: abhorrent1: BREAKING: Narcotics attract criminals. More at 11

BREAKING: Pot isn't a narcotic.


BREAKING:  No one can agree on what is or is not a narcotic, barring scientists that everyone ignores the fark out of - including all the other scientists when it's convenient.  (Read grant money is a comin', hallelujah!)

It is a bit odd how they make a big deal out of the menacing.  That's pretty much armed robbery 101 - keep people too scared farkless shiatless and witless to make any trouble for you.  Sure, violence sucks, but this isn't exactly a weird or cruel and unusual for what's going on example of the trade.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
narcotic - a drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for non-medical purposes, especially an illegal one.

cannabis -  is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.

hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: narcotic - a drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for non-medical purposes, especially an illegal one.

cannabis -  is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.

[Fark user image image 267x189]


That's a bullshiat definition. Narcotics are a specific class of drugs. Marijuana isn't one.

any of a class of substances that blunt the senses, as opium, morphine, belladonna, and alcohol, that in large quantities produce euphoria, stupor, or coma, that when used constantly can cause habituation or addiction, and that are used in medicine to relieve pain, cause sedation, and induce sleep.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: narcotic - a drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for non-medical purposes, especially an illegal one.

cannabis -  is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.

[Fark user image image 267x189]


The term "narcotic" is believed to have been coined by the Greek physician Galen to refer to agents that numb or deaden, causing loss of feeling or paralysis. It is based on the Greek word ναρκωσις (narcosis), the term used by Hippocrates for the process of numbing or the numbed state. Galen listed mandrake root, altercus (eclata),[16][failed verification] seeds, and poppy juice (opium) as the chief examples.[17][18] It originally referred to any substance that relieved pain, dulled the senses, or induced sleep.[19] Now, the term is used in a number of ways. Some people might define narcotics as substances that bind at opioid receptors (cellular membrane proteins activated by substances like heroin or morphine), while others refer to any illicit substance as a narcotic. From a U.S. legal perspective, narcotics refer to opium, opium derivatives, and their semi-synthetic substitutes,[20] though in U.S. law, due to its numbing properties, cocaine is also considered a narcotic.
Sense of "any illegal drug" first recorded 1926, Amer.Eng. The adj. is first attested c.1600.[21] There are many different types of narcotics. The two most common forms of narcotic drugs are morphine and codeine. Both are synthesized from opium for medicinal use. The most commonly used drug for recreational purposes created from opium is heroin. Synthesized drugs created with an opium base for use in pain management are fentanyl, oxycodone, tramadol, pethidine (Demarol), hydrocodone, methadone, and hydromorphone. New forms of existing pain medications are being created regularly. The newest formulation to come out was in 2014, when zohydro, an increased dosage formula of hydrocodone was released; this it is the strongest hydrocodone formulation yet created for pain management, on par with moderate dose of oxycodone
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 294x145]


roostercube
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FigPucker: abhorrent1: BREAKING: Narcotics attract criminals. More at 11

BREAKING: Pot isn't a narcotic.


I would think that criminals would be most attracted to the cash, as federal banking laws still limit dispensaries to handing most everything via cash only.

Coincidentally, I'm working at a dispensary tonight, and I'm thankful for the $500 cash in my pocket...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
hobnail

That's a bullshiat definition.

"...that are used in medicine to relieve pain, cause sedation, and induce sleep."

K. I've been a medical cannabis recipient for three years and I use marijuana as medicine to relieve my pain, cause sedation and induce sleep.

I have terrible muscle aches and trouble staying asleep. I use cannabis everyday. It falls under the definition of a narcotic and a genuine medicine. Take a look at the diagram again and see if you disagree. Morphine is another example - used for pain in hospitals, but not so much on the streets.

I don't disagree with what you're saying

/gonna go take a couple tokes
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh goody, violent crime. No shocker. Crime goes wherever the dope fiends do. Every person who supports legalization of dope is partly to blame for this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Oh goody, violent crime. No shocker. Crime goes wherever the dope fiends do. Every person who supports legalization of dope is partly to blame for this.


The same can be said of capitalism

🙄
 
Report