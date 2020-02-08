 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Plane passenger breaks internet with outrageous, "sickening" lifehack for falling asleep aboard jet plane
    bare feet, airline rule, plane passenger's unconventional method, feet  
posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 9:05 PM



cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe she's auditioning for Tarantino.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, woman, this is not the subway!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck banning bare feet on an airplane.

But as long as we're on the subject, I'd rather see spiked heels go the way of the dodo.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I could create a list of 10 words that, if used, would result in the speaker being permanently banned from society for life, possibly through permanent imprisonment on a leaky garbage scow sailing in a 50 mile wide circle somewhere in the remotest stretch of the Pacific, then "lifehack" would almost certainly be somewhere in the top 3.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who in the hell gets down to their bare feet on a plane
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB:
I experienced something similar a few years ago on a flight back from HK. I had the window seat, and a fairly petite asian woman was seated in the middle. About an hour into the flight, she removed all the materials from the pouch in front of her and kicked them under the seat, then took off her sandals and proceeded to stuff her feet into the pouch. I didn't say anything, cause her feet didn't smell and it wasn't bothering me. Plus, it actually looked pretty comfortable... I would've, if I could've. Anyhoo, the stewardess was not pleased! She walked by, took a step back and said something in Cantonese while waving at the woman's feet. The woman was obstinate, it was a good two minutes of nattering and a second stewardess before the woman removed her feet. The poor pouch was permanently thundered.
General takeaway?
I don't put personal items in the pouch anymore...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: She uses two windows as rests for her bare - yes bare - feet while a blanket covers her face.

Am I supposed to be disgusted by her bare feet? 👀
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew LanChile from Dallas to Santiago on a 777 (I think) There weren't even 40 people on the whole plane because it was NYE, so everybody took a middle seat and lifted the arm rests and laid down. It was better than 1st class. At midnight we were over Guatemala and the flight attendants sprayed silly string all over everybody who was asleep and served us all champagne until it ran out. Best flight I've ever had.

People who put their feet on a wall like that are just icky.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done something like that.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last flight I took was lousy with perfumes. Foot odor would have been refreshingly less toxic.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didn't do it with her shoes on.

Filth of humanity sticks to shoes. Funky frito foot from bare feet.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are there really no rules against bare feet on a plane?

Second thought if there are how could they be enforced?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If I could create a list of 10 words that, if used, would result in the speaker being permanently banned from society for life, possibly through permanent imprisonment on a leaky garbage scow sailing in a 50 mile wide circle somewhere in the remotest stretch of the Pacific, then "lifehack" would almost certainly be somewhere in the top 3.


If I could expand that list to include phrases, "Break the Internet" would be #1, #2, and #3.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Are there really no rules against bare feet on a plane?

Second thought if there are how could they be enforced?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I fall asleep before the plane takes off so idfkwtfyd
 
