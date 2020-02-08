 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   You can get married for free this Valentines Day at Denny's. And just a few short hours later, you can get divorced at a Waffle House   (thrillist.com) divider line
14
albert71292 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No thanks. Being married and divorced once already is plenty.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is perfectly fine, because no one ever makes the bad decision to go to Denny's while they're drunk.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Honeymoon is getting on in BurgerKing bathroom
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All the lonely people down at the IHOP.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"With this onion ring, I thee wed."
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's called The Waffle House Defecation, subby.
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: "With this onion ring, I thee wed."


Onion Ring Marriage Proposal - The Simpsons
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can get murdered at Waffle House. You'll be scattered, smothered, and covered.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can consummate the marriage at Perkins.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

invictus2: Honeymoon is getting on in BurgerKing bathroom


But it come with a consequence
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: invictus2: Honeymoon is getting on in BurgerKing bathroom

But it come with a consequence


Slipping in puddles of herpes?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd like to go on to a threesome at Chick-fil-A
 
rkiller1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those white balls are the "Wedding Pancake Puppies"
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As long as we don't have to eat the food.
 
Report