(WDRB Louisville)   KY court rules wrongly incarcerated inmates must pay for the privilege of secure affordable housing   (wdrb.com) divider line
    Asinine, Law, Supreme court, State supreme court, Kentucky, Supreme Court of the United States, Kentucky Court of Appeals, United States, Judge  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, this court definitely rules wrongly.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the person can be billed for something they didn't ask for or want as the result of a faulty prosecutor they then should be allowed to sue for emotional distress for an amount far above the jail bill. Is KY one of the states the Sheriff can use jail fees for personal use?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: If the person can be billed for something they didn't ask for or want as the result of a faulty prosecutor they then should be allowed to sue for emotional distress for an amount far above the jail bill. Is KY one of the states the Sheriff can use jail fees for personal use?


Nah that's now how this works  it's cute creative way to make you part of the system now even if you did nothing wrong.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the USA, where they bill you for taking away your freedom.  Utterly barbaric.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like for-profit prisons laws like this set up all sorts of terrible incentives.  Even if the state never recoups the full cost of incarcerating someone they shouldn't be reducing their incentive to divert people from prison.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cool.  Turn around and sue the FARK out of them for 3-5x that amount for everything from false arrest, false imprisonment, and mental distress.

I'm SO tired of people being farked over by the government, then be told "Nah, Fark you and go Fark yourself" when the government does something horrible like killing an innocent person or putting them in prison.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lube up for KY jail?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wahoo!  Let's just bring back Debtor's Prisons while we are at it.

Hard labour, paid at a rate that is below your daily expenses.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Welcome to the USA, where they bill you for taking away your freedom.  Utterly barbaric.


Agreed.

Greatest country on Earth my arse
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is totally fair considering they're playing the game on "easy" mode.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The case centers on the 2013 arrest of David Jones in Clark County near Lexington. Jones was jailed for 14 months as he awaited his trial, paying an initial $35 booking fee and then $10 a day. While he paid more than $250, the jail billed him about $4,000 he owed for his stay after the charges were dismissed

Alright, I'll ask.

What did he do to be arrested and why were the charges dismissed?
 
Report