 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   If you're going to claim compensation for an accident that 'gives you vertigo and leaves you unable to lift weights'. It's probably best not to post images & videos on your socials showing... Oh you know exactly what happens next   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Personal injury, Greater Manchester, Fear, Injury, Muscle, Manchester, Richard Hartley, personal injury claim  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a dumbass. Who wouldn't want to see this guy "hit by the bucket of a digger and knocked into the pond?" I bet that wasn't an accident.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fix the cable?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of legitimate work comp and other injury claims get fought or denied because of jackholes like this guy trying to game the system.

Or, more accurately, the insurance industry uses guys like this to tar all legitimate claimants.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The probe uncovered an array of posts on social media showing him lifting large weights after the date of his fall."

Beer Social Media: the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are legitimately injured can have good days. They can take a fist of pills and warrior on. That doesn't speak to how much down time happens afterwards.
🙄😠
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accident in July of 2015.

I see the British system is no more snappy than the American.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what vertigo is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
he's probably also one of those "channeling your inner chi", grunt screamers at the gym.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now this douche has splaining to do
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And probably if you sat down with this idiot, you'd hear all about how them durn furriners and undesirables are to blame for all the social safety nets being bankrupt.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: And probably if you sat down with this idiot, you'd hear all about how them durn furriners and undesirables are to blame for all the social safety nets being bankrupt.


This guy is Brexit humper for sure
 
ar393
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People who are legitimately injured can have good days. They can take a fist of pills and warrior on. That doesn't speak to how much down time happens afterwards.
🙄😠


Ugh, I had hurt my back pretty bad and one of my friends was in a bit of a mind and needed some physical help. I was stupid and even though I was hurt, I still had some tramadol left over from knee surgery, I took one and went and helped him. the next 2 days after...i couldn't even move. took 4 more days before I was back to the original amount of back pain, and another week after that before I was back to normal.
 
ar393
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ar393: mind


bind
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: People who are legitimately injured can have good days. They can take a fist of pills and warrior on. That doesn't speak to how much down time happens afterwards.
🙄😠


This is not one of those people.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report