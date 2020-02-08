 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Pennsylvania has now banned smoking and vaping at all state park playgrounds. In other news, smoking and vaping weren't previously banned at state park playgrounds in Pennsylvania   (wjactv.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been so long since I've seen someone smoking here in Seattle.

I don't think I've ever seen anyone smoking at a playground.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rush Limbaugh's last chance to rape another kid while puffing a cigar, DENIED!
 
daha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't get excited about someone smoking outdoors. It just isn't an issue.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

daha: I can't get excited about someone smoking outdoors. It just isn't an issue.


At a playground or beach, I'd say the bigger headache is smokers who leave the cigarette butts everywhere.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Wat? I AM outside!"
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's because toddlers won't pick up their butts. There were cans of beer and cigarette butts all over the playground. And don't get me started on the stuff they left in the bouncy house.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah it's not called Pennsyltucky for nothing.
 
badcommand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's been so long since I've seen someone smoking here in Seattle.

I don't think I've ever seen anyone smoking at a playground.


Are you anywhere near downtown or Eastlake? Because both smoking and vaping are still very popular, right along with heroin and meth.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, so Pennsylvania figured out that it's unhealthy for children to breathe cigarette smoke?

I'm glad they finally joined the late 20th century.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
direct.rhapsody.comView Full Size


Would like to inquire about where PA stands on boys room smoking activities.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So much for fish bowling in the crawl tunnel
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

daha: I can't get excited about someone smoking outdoors. It just isn't an issue.


daha: I can't get excited about someone smoking outdoors. It just isn't an issue.


It really isn't

.

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's been so long since I've seen someone smoking here in Seattle.

I don't think I've ever seen anyone smoking at a playground.


I visited friends in Seattle a few years ago.  I was sitting on a bench waiting for a taxi when I lit up a cigarette.  
On the other side of the street, a young couple was pushing a stroller while out walking their dog.  The guy looked at me, spoke with his wife and they cut across the street and headed my way, in a hurry.
I looked around, there were no other people nor any stores near me.
He stopped and started to YELL at me, accusing me of "...shooting particles of CANCER toward his FAMILY--HIS CHILD!"
When I calmly pointed out that he was the one who brought his family right next to me--his wife called him an asshole, apologized to me and headed down the street with the baby and dog, leaving him to run after her.

WTF?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

badcommand: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's been so long since I've seen someone smoking here in Seattle.

I don't think I've ever seen anyone smoking at a playground.

Are you anywhere near downtown or Eastlake? Because both smoking and vaping are still very popular, right along with heroin and meth.


When I say 'Seattle' I mean 'the parts of the PS area I frequent. Which is decidedly NOT Seattle downtown or Eastlake.

Think more 405 corridor and eastward.

No one goes to Seattle anymore. It's too crowdedshooty.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's been so long since I've seen someone smoking here in Seattle.

I don't think I've ever seen anyone smoking at a playground.


I visited friends in Seattle a few years ago.  I was sitting on a bench waiting for a taxi when I lit up a cigarette.  
On the other side of the street, a young couple was pushing a stroller while out walking their dog.  The guy looked at me, spoke with his wife and they cut across the street and headed my way, in a hurry.
I looked around, there were no other people nor any stores near me.
He stopped and started to YELL at me, accusing me of "...shooting particles of CANCER toward his FAMILY--HIS CHILD!"
When I calmly pointed out that he was the one who brought his family right next to me--his wife called him an asshole, apologized to me and headed down the street with the baby and dog, leaving him to run after her.

WTF?


I was having an off day. My bad.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [direct.rhapsody.com image 500x500]

Would like to inquire about where PA stands on boys room smoking activities.


I dont remember gay Harry Potter smoking in any of the movies.
 
badcommand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: badcommand: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's been so long since I've seen someone smoking here in Seattle.

I don't think I've ever seen anyone smoking at a playground.

Are you anywhere near downtown or Eastlake? Because both smoking and vaping are still very popular, right along with heroin and meth.

When I say 'Seattle' I mean 'the parts of the PS area I frequent. Which is decidedly NOT Seattle downtown or Eastlake.

Think more 405 corridor and eastward.

No one goes to Seattle anymore. It's too crowdedshooty.


The only reason I go to Seattle is for work.
Seattle makes Detroit look good.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Rush Limbaugh's last chance to rape another kid while puffing a cigar, DENIED!


he got an award, you won't......get over it.
 
