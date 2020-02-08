 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   ATF since 1986: "Lower receivers of AR rifles are regulated parts." Federal judges, recently: "You know, when you actually read the law... they aren't." [dismisses cases]   (cnn.com) divider line
50
    More: Amusing, Firearm, O'Kelly, O'Kelly's testimony, federal judge, AR-15 part, gun control legislation, O'Kelly's role, ATF's long-standing interpretation  
•       •       •

1398 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you've lost your job with no prospects to get a new one, rent is due, mom can't afford her meds, Sally is threatening to leave again if you don't stop getting roaring drunk, and little Jimmy is getting beat up again at school... it's times like these where the cool comfort of an AR-15 strapped to your chest can settle your nerves and really bring things into focus.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, you know, a civilized country with a fully functioning government would just update the law to fix this problem.

Also, the regulated portion of the Luger pistol, the frame, also fails to meet the current legal definition.
A 120 year-old firearm...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty good read.
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find this article hard to take seriously - it'a basically saying that for the last 50 years, the federal government has been misclassifying technical aspects of the most-scrutinized specific variant of a weapon, in one of the most contentious topics in American politics, during a period of intense division in American opinion on that political topic, and it's been known at the highest levels of the legislative and administrative branches of the government for at least six year, and it's just now getting any kind of public attention?

That beggars belief.  Something crucial appears to be missing from this reporting.  While not an avid collector or enthusiast, I follow this topic somewhat, and own one of these rifles, and this is the first I've heard of any controversy regarding which part of the rifle is identified as the essential part for registration and background check purposes.  There's a whole subculture/subindustry grown up around 80% receivers and molds for casting your own "ghost" or "freedom" guns (nomenclature depending upon your views) and yet this very concept of what classifies as the firearm has been cast in doubt by the judiciary.  This news is way bigger than a Friday fluff piece on CNN.  Someone's exaggerating.
 
ar393
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm trying to think which Ruger .22 pistol (unless its an AR-15 in .22 without a stock) fits that description....anyone?
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rwhamann: I find this article hard to take seriously - it'a basically saying that for the last 50 years, the federal government has been misclassifying technical aspects of the most-scrutinized specific variant of a weapon, in one of the most contentious topics in American politics, during a period of intense division in American opinion on that political topic, and it's been known at the highest levels of the legislative and administrative branches of the government for at least six year, and it's just now getting any kind of public attention?

That beggars belief.  Something crucial appears to be missing from this reporting.  While not an avid collector or enthusiast, I follow this topic somewhat, and own one of these rifles, and this is the first I've heard of any controversy regarding which part of the rifle is identified as the essential part for registration and background check purposes.  There's a whole subculture/subindustry grown up around 80% receivers and molds for casting your own "ghost" or "freedom" guns (nomenclature depending upon your views) and yet this very concept of what classifies as the firearm has been cast in doubt by the judiciary.  This news is way bigger than a Friday fluff piece on CNN.  Someone's exaggerating.


No, it's pretty cut and dry. Government agency twists law to be more authoritarian and have more power. Also water is wet, fire is hot, and Epstein didn't kill himself.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: When you've lost your job with no prospects to get a new one, rent is due, mom can't afford her meds, Sally is threatening to leave again if you don't stop getting roaring drunk, and little Jimmy is getting beat up again at school... it's times like these where the cool comfort of an AR-15 strapped to your chest can settle your nerves and really bring things into focus.


I follow the Homer Simpson model for responsible gun use. Beer cans it works great, but I am going through so many tv controllers.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable. The role of the judge is specifically to provide that interpretation context, and the appeals structure evolved to make sure judge's interpretations had to be clearly state, reasoned, documented and were subject to review to dilute their power. Laws are not written in math, it is impossible for them to be 100.0% non-ambiguous. But with the current crop of judges... I wonder if they'll manage to get the last hundred years of legal precedents thrown out because the courtroom had gold fringed flags?
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: No, it's pretty cut and dry. Government agency twists law to be more authoritarian and have more power. Also water is wet, fire is hot, and Epstein didn't kill himself.


Government overreach is not hard to believe.  That the first court case to reject this is 6 years old and it hasn't exploded across the gun rights discussion landscape is hard to believe.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: When you've lost your job with no prospects to get a new one, rent is due, mom can't afford her meds, Sally is threatening to leave again if you don't stop getting roaring drunk, and little Jimmy is getting beat up again at school... it's times like these where the cool comfort of an AR-15 strapped to your chest can settle your nerves and really bring things into focus.


Please don't feed the troll.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rwhamann: This news is way bigger than a Friday fluff piece on CNN.  Someone's exaggerating.


This has been brewing for a while. Read something about it last year
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Huh, you know, a civilized country with a fully functioning government would just update the law to fix this problem.

Also, the regulated portion of the Luger pistol, the frame, also fails to meet the current legal definition.
A 120 year-old firearm...


The FAL is like the AR, only backwards.  What is fun is that many/most FAL/L1A1 types have serials on upper and lower receivers, and they quite often don't match.

Ruger Mk * pistols are another weird one - the tube top is the "receiver" and the grip is unregulated.

Really fun - look up the MPA 971.   Started as "the lower on a FAL is unregulated.  The top half of a Mac-11 is unregulated.  I can put them together and get a functioning firearm".  Perfectly legal when the guy did it for himself.  When he set up  shop at  a show and started selling functioning firearms, the ATFE came down and got him straightened out.

Fed definitions get weird.  Look up what is a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol and then realize there is also just "firearm".  That is how you can buy 14" barreled shotguns today without a stamp.  Definition of a shotgun includes "shoulder fired" but a pistol has a rifled barrel.  So as long as the OAL is 26"+ it is a "firearm" and not a pistol and not a shotgun.

But we can avoid pedantry and just accept that ONE major part of the firearm needs to be serialized and that is "the firearm" for record keeping and regulation purposes.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

YakBoy42: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TFA mentioned three laws, from 1938, 1968, and 1993.  In all cases, the House of Representatives and the Senate were controlled by the Democrats, and the Presidents well signed the bills into law were Democrats.

/ In before the normal politics comments.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Suck it, libs!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ar393: I'm trying to think which Ruger .22 pistol (unless its an AR-15 in .22 without a stock) fits that description....anyone?.


FTFA:

This key part, according to the Gun Control Act, was referred to as "the frame or receiver," which is, generally speaking, the body of a firearm in the area surrounding the trigger.

An accompanying federal regulation provided a precise, highly technical definition: "That part of a firearm which provides housing for the hammer, bolt or breechblock, and firing mechanism, and which is usually threaded at its forward portion to receive the barrel."

Maybe they are referring to the Mk series .22 auto in which the upper barrel and receiver is the serialized unit, but the grip housing which contains the trigger and a few other firing mechanism parts, is not? (But just try to buy an extra lower from Ruger, they won't do it.)

Seems like a problem with the statute being too specific and vague at the same time. The ATF solves it by saying (as they usually do), "It says what we say it says. Now GFY." In the case of the AR it seems reasonable that they had to pick the upper or lower to be the serialized component and picked the lower. Which is honestly a better deal for gun owners as they are then free to change the upper to different calibers and configurations and still keep the same consistent trigger.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rwhamann: I find this article hard to take seriously - it'a basically saying that for the last 50 years, the federal government has been misclassifying technical aspects of the most-scrutinized specific variant of a weapon, in one of the most contentious topics in American politics, during a period of intense division in American opinion on that political topic, and it's been known at the highest levels of the legislative and administrative branches of the government for at least six year, and it's just now getting any kind of public attention?

That beggars belief.  Something crucial appears to be missing from this reporting.  While not an avid collector or enthusiast, I follow this topic somewhat, and own one of these rifles, and this is the first I've heard of any controversy regarding which part of the rifle is identified as the essential part for registration and background check purposes.  There's a whole subculture/subindustry grown up around 80% receivers and molds for casting your own "ghost" or "freedom" guns (nomenclature depending upon your views) and yet this very concept of what classifies as the firearm has been cast in doubt by the judiciary.  This news is way bigger than a Friday fluff piece on CNN.  Someone's exaggerating.


I've heard about it over the years. Particularly with rifles this has always been something that was clearly contrived and was just kind of a band-aid solution. Once they get it into place though it's hard to try and build upon it. It's interesting that they totally disregard the role of the upper in this equation, even though they're typically more expensive and would be more difficult to build on a DIY basis.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: RolandTGunner: Huh, you know, a civilized country with a fully functioning government would just update the law to fix this problem.

Also, the regulated portion of the Luger pistol, the frame, also fails to meet the current legal definition.
A 120 year-old firearm...

The FAL is like the AR, only backwards.  What is fun is that many/most FAL/L1A1 types have serials on upper and lower receivers, and they quite often don't match.

Ruger Mk * pistols are another weird one - the tube top is the "receiver" and the grip is unregulated.

Really fun - look up the MPA 971.   Started as "the lower on a FAL is unregulated.  The top half of a Mac-11 is unregulated.  I can put them together and get a functioning firearm".  Perfectly legal when the guy did it for himself.  When he set up  shop at  a show and started selling functioning firearms, the ATFE came down and got him straightened out.

Fed definitions get weird.  Look up what is a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol and then realize there is also just "firearm".  That is how you can buy 14" barreled shotguns today without a stamp.  Definition of a shotgun includes "shoulder fired" but a pistol has a rifled barrel.  So as long as the OAL is 26"+ it is a "firearm" and not a pistol and not a shotgun.

But we can avoid pedantry and just accept that ONE major part of the firearm needs to be serialized and that is "the firearm" for record keeping and regulation purposes.


No, I don't accept anything of the sort, especially for regulation purposes.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable.


Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rwhamann: I find this article hard to take seriously - it'a basically saying that for the last 50 years, the federal government has been misclassifying technical aspects of the most-scrutinized specific variant of a weapon, in one of the most contentious topics in American politics, during a period of intense division in American opinion on that political topic, and it's been known at the highest levels of the legislative and administrative branches of the government for at least six year, and it's just now getting any kind of public attention?

That beggars belief.  Something crucial appears to be missing from this reporting.  While not an avid collector or enthusiast, I follow this topic somewhat, and own one of these rifles, and this is the first I've heard of any controversy regarding which part of the rifle is identified as the essential part for registration and background check purposes.  There's a whole subculture/subindustry grown up around 80% receivers and molds for casting your own "ghost" or "freedom" guns (nomenclature depending upon your views) and yet this very concept of what classifies as the firearm has been cast in doubt by the judiciary.  This news is way bigger than a Friday fluff piece on CNN.  Someone's exaggerating.


It mostly started with Safety Harbor's bolt action 50bmg AR upper. ATF didn't like the fact that it was more or less an unregulated bolt action rifle with an interchangeable trigger pack. Their resolution was to make both the upper and lower controlled components.

It kind of blew up with the Cali case. It's really the fault of the feds not being able to keep up with changing times.
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Maybe they are referring to the Mk series .22


i.r.id10t: Ruger Mk * pistols are another weird one - the tube top is the "receiver" and the grip is unregulated.


TY. Cleaning the MkIII is PITA enough, never broken it down more than what is required for cleaning.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ar393: SonOfSpam: Maybe they are referring to the Mk series .22

i.r.id10t: Ruger Mk * pistols are another weird one - the tube top is the "receiver" and the grip is unregulated.

TY. Cleaning the MkIII is PITA enough, never broken it down more than what is required for cleaning.


Supposedly they overhauled the take down mechanism with the MkIV. No longer requires a hammer I hear.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: In the case of the AR it seems reasonable that they had to pick the upper or lower to be the serialized component and picked the lower. Which is honestly a better deal for gun owners as they are then free to change the upper to different calibers and configurations and still keep the same consistent trigger.


My personal theory is that they decided that since the FA bits all went in the lower that is what should be serialed- the NFA needed serials for tax stamp purposes, the GCA '68 started the requirement of putting serials on domestic made long guns.  Which also works for my FAL theory, since the upper needs to have a slot machined in it for the safety sear to ride in for the happy switch to go all the way over and function (along with ejector block, also in upper).
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe the reason you haven't heard about this much is simply that most Americans are not thinking about guns 24/7. They don't care.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable.

Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?


Have fun making that argument to the Earps and Doc Holliday.

(A bunch of Republicans gunning down open carrying Democrats.  Did anyone even listen to how improbable that pitch sounded before production began?)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rwhamann: That the first court case to reject this is 6 years old and it hasn't exploded across the gun rights discussion landscape is hard to believe


Its because the alt-right are idiots. They have the perfect excuse to use to be completely racist and get away with it: call every time a white guy has a black haircut or raps or speaks black as cultural appropriation. These folks are just too damn dumb to put forward any kind of cogent argument.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GodComplex: ar393: SonOfSpam: Maybe they are referring to the Mk series .22

i.r.id10t: Ruger Mk * pistols are another weird one - the tube top is the "receiver" and the grip is unregulated.

TY. Cleaning the MkIII is PITA enough, never broken it down more than what is required for cleaning.

Supposedly they overhauled the take down mechanism with the MkIV. No longer requires a hammer I hear.


It's a quick push button operation with the new models.
Comes apart in two pieces, the top tube with the bolt and the grip with the trigger and safety.
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: rwhamann: That the first court case to reject this is 6 years old and it hasn't exploded across the gun rights discussion landscape is hard to believe

Its because the alt-right are idiots. They have the perfect excuse to use to be completely racist and get away with it: call every time a white guy has a black haircut or raps or speaks black as cultural appropriation. These folks are just too damn dumb to put forward any kind of cogent argument.


Do not attempt to correlate alt-right with gun-rights.  There are a lot of liberal gun owners now, especially now with the racist yahoo in chief.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Interesting. I had to read it twice to get it, but it boils down to this line from the law it seems.
"That part of a firearm which provides housing for the hammer, bolt or breechblock, and firing mechanism, and which is usually threaded at its forward portion to receive the barrel."
Using the Ruger Mark1-4 pistols as an example: The grip part is the "housing" for the hammer, firing mechanism, and trigger - yet is it not serial numbered. Instead, the section that attaches to the top of the grip that the bolt reciprocates in is serial numbered and considered the receiver. This is however, TWO parts. It does not meet the very literal description in the law saying a receiver does all of those things in one part.

What seems interesting to me, is that there is some nuts trying to claim this means they don't need their guns serial numbered essentially. Celebrated as a 2A win.
If we're not willing to look beyond this super specific reading though, couldn't you just as easily mean that gun manufacturers simply can't legally sell any guns with split receivers?
Couldn't you use this to make the entire concept/design of the AR-15 and most other guns illegal?

/I'm sure the gun manufacturers would just make sure the law got an asterisk instead, too much money to be lost
//Not making any specific claim as to what is the correct thing to do
///Don't hurt me please
 
Surpheon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable.

Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?


About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not bothering to read this again. Argument was something about it needing to be a nonmoving, stressed part or something, wasn't it? In which case, since the AR 15 bolt locks directly to a barrel extension incorporated into the barrel as a single part, the barrel should be stamped with a serial number and subject to ATF regs. Congratulations. Everyone's barreled upper receiver units may have  just become illegal. That's what you were going for, right?
 
bud jones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DRTFA: TFA mentioned three laws, from 1938, 1968, and 1993.  In all cases, the House of Representatives and the Senate were controlled by the Democrats, and the Presidents well signed the bills into law were Democrats.

/ In before the normal politics comments.


username fail
 
KIA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or we could just enforce the Second Amendment and refuse to allow any infringements.  Wouldn't that be simple?

You are a law abiding citizen?  You have the right to free speech, due process, and firearms ownership.  Full stop, end of analysis.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ar393: I'm trying to think which Ruger .22 pistol (unless its an AR-15 in .22 without a stock) fits that description....anyone?


Mark II Target Pistol, represent!

The ramp (that guides the bullet from the magazine to the receiver during loading) and the receiver itself (that chambers the shell) are part of the barrel.  The trigger and hammer are part of the handle assembly.

/I've heard the Mark III sucks a bit
 
ar393
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.

Well-regulated meant that you met and trained, not that there was a stack of laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular​_​army

I own more than a few firearms. I think the gun laws in this country are painfully stupid (as in they should be much better, tighter). the 2A has nothing to do with civilian ownership of firearms.
Given there was 0 federal or state or local law enforcement at the time of the writing, there needed to be some way to 1) protect the fledgling country 2) make sure that states could protect themselves from an unruly federal government.
Nowadays we have:
1) standing military
2) standing national/state guards
3) state police
4) county police
5) local police (not where I live, but that's not important right now)
thus making the 2A moot.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe the reason you haven't heard about this much is simply that most Americans are not thinking about guns 24/7. They don't care.


A guy in California had a factory that made ARs for felons and the case against him was dropped because of this minor technicality that no one cares about.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/11/us/ar-​1​5-guns-law-atf-invs/index.html

It's actually a big f*cking deal. Because if they moved to convict all those 8+ million ARs supposedly in circulation, that people wet their pants over civilians owning would, not meet the definition of 'firearm' and thus become unregulated.
 
xChutchx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable. The role of the judge is specifically to provide that interpretation context, and the appeals structure evolved to make sure judge's interpretations had to be clearly state, reasoned, documented and were subject to review to dilute their power. Laws are not written in math, it is impossible for them to be 100.0% non-ambiguous. But with the current crop of judges... I wonder if they'll manage to get the last hundred years of legal precedents thrown out because the courtroom had gold fringed flags?


I think this is the most ignorant thing I have ever read about how the judiciary works and it's purpose within the government at large.

That includes anything ever said by Sovereign Citizens.

/i am a lawyer
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ar393: Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.

Well-regulated meant that you met and trained, not that there was a stack of laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular_​army

I own more than a few firearms. I think the gun laws in this country are painfully stupid (as in they should be much better, tighter). the 2A has nothing to do with civilian ownership of firearms.
Given there was 0 federal or state or local law enforcement at the time of the writing, there needed to be some way to 1) protect the fledgling country 2) make sure that states could protect themselves from an unruly federal government.
Nowadays we have:
1) standing military
2) standing national/state guards
3) state police
4) county police
5) local police (not where I live, but that's not important right now)
thus making the 2A moot.


That pesky wording though: the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Which basically makes everything you just said untrue. "But we have police now!1!" might be the most ridiculous anti-gun argument I've ever heard.
 
KIA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ar393: Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.

Well-regulated meant that you met and trained, not that there was a stack of laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular_​army

I own more than a few firearms. I think the gun laws in this country are painfully stupid (as in they should be much better, tighter). the 2A has nothing to do with civilian ownership of firearms.
Given there was 0 federal or state or local law enforcement at the time of the writing, there needed to be some way to 1) protect the fledgling country 2) make sure that states could protect themselves from an unruly federal government.
Nowadays we have:
1) standing military
2) standing national/state guards
3) state police
4) county police
5) local police (not where I live, but that's not important right now)
thus making the 2A moot.


And we still have huge swaths of the nation where the police response time is measured in hours not seconds.  Hell, Baltimore is struggling to get their response time under 10 minutes.

"Help, I'm being raped!"

"Police will be there in 15 minutes.  Hold on sweetie!"

The Second Amendment meant what it said and there are still excellent reasons for it.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KIA: ar393: Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.

Well-regulated meant that you met and trained, not that there was a stack of laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular_​army

I own more than a few firearms. I think the gun laws in this country are painfully stupid (as in they should be much better, tighter). the 2A has nothing to do with civilian ownership of firearms.
Given there was 0 federal or state or local law enforcement at the time of the writing, there needed to be some way to 1) protect the fledgling country 2) make sure that states could protect themselves from an unruly federal government.
Nowadays we have:
1) standing military
2) standing national/state guards
3) state police
4) county police
5) local police (not where I live, but that's not important right now)
thus making the 2A moot.

And we still have huge swaths of the nation where the police response time is measured in hours not seconds.  Hell, Baltimore is struggling to get their response time under 10 minutes.

"Help, I'm being raped!"

"Police will be there in 15 minutes.  Hold on sweetie!"

The Second Amendment meant what it said and there are still excellent reasons for it.


What would a gun help there? It'll either be used against her or she'd have to kill someone and is it really worth taking a life?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KIA: ar393: Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.

Well-regulated meant that you met and trained, not that there was a stack of laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular_​army

I own more than a few firearms. I think the gun laws in this country are painfully stupid (as in they should be much better, tighter). the 2A has nothing to do with civilian ownership of firearms.
Given there was 0 federal or state or local law enforcement at the time of the writing, there needed to be some way to 1) protect the fledgling country 2) make sure that states could protect themselves from an unruly federal government.
Nowadays we have:
1) standing military
2) standing national/state guards
3) state police
4) county police
5) local police (not where I live, but that's not important right now)
thus making the 2A moot.

And we still have huge swaths of the nation where the police response time is measured in hours not seconds.  Hell, Baltimore is struggling to get their response time under 10 minutes.

"Help, I'm being raped!"

"Police will be there in 15 minutes.  Hold on sweetie!"

The Second Amendment meant what it said and there are still excellent reasons for it.


Don't forget, the Fark consensus is "Cops are racist trigger-happy power-hungry corrupt thugs and they should be the only ones allowed to have guns."
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: rwhamann: I find this article hard to take seriously - it'a basically saying that for the last 50 years, the federal government has been misclassifying technical aspects of the most-scrutinized specific variant of a weapon, in one of the most contentious topics in American politics, during a period of intense division in American opinion on that political topic, and it's been known at the highest levels of the legislative and administrative branches of the government for at least six year, and it's just now getting any kind of public attention?

That beggars belief.  Something crucial appears to be missing from this reporting.  While not an avid collector or enthusiast, I follow this topic somewhat, and own one of these rifles, and this is the first I've heard of any controversy regarding which part of the rifle is identified as the essential part for registration and background check purposes.  There's a whole subculture/subindustry grown up around 80% receivers and molds for casting your own "ghost" or "freedom" guns (nomenclature depending upon your views) and yet this very concept of what classifies as the firearm has been cast in doubt by the judiciary.  This news is way bigger than a Friday fluff piece on CNN.  Someone's exaggerating.

No, it's pretty cut and dry. Government agency twists law to be more authoritarian and have more power. Also water is wet, fire is hot, and Epstein didn't kill himself.


Voting a political outsider president, that'll fix it!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Surpheon: i.r.id10t: Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable.

Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.


The militia is all able bodied men (and women) who are not members of the military or law enforcement.  You are part of the militia.  The definition of "regulated" at the time did not mean "controlled".  It meant "functioning properly".  A well regulated clock is one that reliably gave you the time.

To be a well regulated militia, you need the tools, time, and location to properly practice your shooting skills and perform maintenance on your firearms.  I go to the range on a regular basis.  However, I don't have all the tools I require because the State of California won't let me buy what is common in any other state.  I'm not even talking about full-auto weapons.  I can't buy any semi-auto pistols introduced in the last few decades and rifles like the AR-15 have so many restrictions on them that they are rendered nearly useless (which is obviously the intent).
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable.

Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?


"shall furnish" seems pretty clear, too.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KIA: You are a law abiding citizen? You have the right to free speech, due process, and firearms ownership. Full stop, end of analysis.


Why does "well regulated militia" exist in the second amendment?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Surpheon: i.r.id10t: Surpheon: This is the kind of argument you can expect to gain ground now that Sovereign Citizen type thinking is getting elevated to the bench. A bunch of stupid nitpicking over wording when the intent of the law is clear, established, and actually reasonable.

Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.


Oh my god. You see the Bill of Rights as a Government Regulatory document???

It is quite literally the EXACT OPPOSITE of that!

It LIMITS government.

/smh
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KIA: ar393: Yeah, really hard to mis-interpret "shall not be infringed" isn't it?

About as hard as mis-interpreting "well regulated" in a carefully written document about government regulatory powers.

Well-regulated meant that you met and trained, not that there was a stack of laws.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular_​army

I own more than a few firearms. I think the gun laws in this country are painfully stupid (as in they should be much better, tighter). the 2A has nothing to do with civilian ownership of firearms.
Given there was 0 federal or state or local law enforcement at the time of the writing, there needed to be some way to 1) protect the fledgling country 2) make sure that states could protect themselves from an unruly federal government.
Nowadays we have:
1) standing military
2) standing national/state guards
3) state police
4) county police
5) local police (not where I live, but that's not important right now)
thus making the 2A moot.

And we still have huge swaths of the nation where the police response time is measured in hours not seconds.  Hell, Baltimore is struggling to get their response time under 10 minutes.

"Help, I'm being raped!"

"Police will be there in 15 minutes.  Hold on sweetie!"

The Second Amendment meant what it said and there are still excellent reasons for it.


The police are only there to clean the mess up afterward.  If they do manage to arrive at the scene on time, they shoot everyone holding a firearm, and maybe a victim or two as well.  So I'm not sure why you'd want them there.  The police are handy for creating paperwork for your insurance company, and that's about it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure that anyone outside the U. S. reading this thread has concluded that Americans are absolutely and completely batshiat farking insane.  But they probably knew that already.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: What would a gun help there? It'll either be used against her or she'd have to kill someone and is it really worth taking a life?


A woman should have the right to decide for herself if stopping a rape with deadly force is something she is willing to do.  Your feelings should not have any say in the matter.  If you don't want to be shot, don't rape women.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report