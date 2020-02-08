 Skip to content
(UPI)   Worried that there wouldn't be a coronavirus update today? Don't worry, the first US citizen has died in an attempt to keep the virus trending   (upi.com) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to be terrified? Take a look at this map by Johns Hopkins.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6

If you take the total dead and divide it by the total recovered and dead you get a 23% mortality rate. We're looking at an unmitigated disaster if this isn't contained or the mortality rate doesn't drop by an order of magnitude.

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't the first US citizen born in 1776? Bout time they died.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An american died?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't die in the US though.

China has a horrid medical system.
This is what their medical personnel say.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mononymous: An american died?


