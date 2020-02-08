 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Begun, the mass arrests have. Don't get sick, citizen   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given the blockade China maintains over any bad news, if this made it out, the actual situation  inside China must be exponentially worse.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.


Flu is usually around a 0.05% fatality rate.  2% would be 40x a normal flu.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.

Flu is usually around a 0.05% fatality rate.  2% would be 40x a normal flu.


This is fark. We don't need your facts.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One case that happened this week : a father and a kid got sent by force to a quarantine area, they left the other kid alone, he has cerebral palsy... guess what, he died because he didnt have food or water and nobody to take care of him.... the father was pleading to send people, anyone, to help his son but nobody gave a fark.

This is the commie government in action.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.

Flu is usually around a 0.05% fatality rate.  2% would be 40x a normal flu.


Lol. I was in a restaurant yesterday, and there was a tv with the news headlines scrolling. I did a quick bit of maffs in my head and got a 2% mortality rate.  Is that the official line?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't say this isn't an efficient method of quarantine.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.
 
nanim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.
---


Read about what happened during the '3% fatality rate' of the 1918 flu:
https://www.history.com/news/spanish-​f​lu
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When zeitgeist catches you out, Panda X edition:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1918, the H1N1 flu infected half a billion people and killed 50 million, 600,000 of theme right here in 'Murica.  And that was before you had millions of people hopping on aircraft and jetting all over the globe and a population with about 6 billion fewer people in it.

I'm sorry, but if you have this thing and you are not quarantining yourself, I have absolutely 0 issue with my government doing it for you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's kung flu fighting...
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass arrests? More probably forcible hospitalization.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.


You may misunderstand the meanings of "2%", "normal", and "fatality".
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.

Flu is usually around a 0.05% fatality rate.  2% would be 40x a normal flu.


Shhhhh. I'm trying the reverse jinx. I always want some global catastrophe and I'm always disappointed. Not Thanos level, but something that lives up to the hype.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.


They are sending sick people basically to post-katrina thunderdome makeshift bunk beds gymnasium. From the stats we already know, theres AT LEAST 25% of people getting sick that need intensive care. Does this look like intensive care facilities to you?
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're sick or just a little sick and you go there, chances are, you gonna die.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being arrested by these guys, in hazmat suits
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're infected, and refuse to quarantine, you're basically a murderer. People are probably gonna die because of you. I'm the libbiest lib that ever libbed, and I have no problem with enforced quarantine.
 
Zeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting that almost all of the people getting sick and quarantined in China are those not as sufficiently loyal to the party as the healthy people. I'm not gonna use the word "purge", but it ticks a lot of boxes. With the government controlling every aspect of their lives it would be so easy to hit regions, neighborhoods or even individuals with targeted viral attacks.

Wait... this is 8chan, right?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xai
For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.


China's central government ordered Wuhan to round up all suspectedpatients and anyone they are thought to have been in close contact with in mass quarantine camps.

That's the scary part. With no evidence, just suspicion, they can take you to a quarantine camp.

That doesn't settle right with me. There needs to be human rights in place.

Oh, wait....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the more interesting story arcs in The Stand,IMHO, is the guy trapped in his prison cell being surrounded by people who have succumbed to Captain Trips and instead facing a much slower death and descent into into madness along the way.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: If you're infected, and refuse to quarantine, you're basically a murderer. People are probably gonna die because of you. I'm the libbiest lib that ever libbed, and I have no problem with enforced quarantine.


Awww. The fun part of dying is seeing how many people you can take with you when you go.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not in favor of people being dragged out by authorities, but if some people insist on being walking biotoxin warheads, you've just gotta stop farking around with the wannabe Typhoid Marys.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nanim: adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.
---

Read about what happened during the '3% fatality rate' of the 1918 flu:
https://www.history.com/news/spanish-f​lu


If I read that correctly it killed 3% of the world's population, not just 3% of the people who caught it. That's a huge mortality rate.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: One case that happened this week : a father and a kid got sent by force to a quarantine area, they left the other kid alone, he has cerebral palsy... guess what, he died because he didnt have food or water and nobody to take care of him.... the father was pleading to send people, anyone, to help his son but nobody gave a fark.

This is the commie government in action.


America does this with the refugees in the csmps we built on the border.  They may be worse than us, but our hands are not clean
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rent Party: In 1918, the H1N1 flu infected half a billion people and killed 50 million, 600,000 of theme right here in 'Murica.  And that was before you had millions of people hopping on aircraft and jetting all over the globe and a population with about 6 billion fewer people in it.

I'm sorry, but if you have this thing and you are not quarantining yourself, I have absolutely 0 issue with my government doing it for you.


On the flip side, most people died in that flu from secondary infections like pneumonia, which was much more deadly back then due to a lack of antibiotics.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-​r​eleases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-mos​t-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

This thing might be a lot nastier than the flu, but generally modern medicine allows us to fight a 1918 style flu a lot better than we could back then.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Reporters who have been documenting the crisis is Wuhan have also started to go 'missing' during this little crackdown.

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-​0​2-07/two-citizen-journalists-covering-​virus-go-missing-in-china
 
Insain2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm good and I'll be back in a minute I gotta go pee........& cough one out.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.


Yeah...I mean, only around 600 people have died from this new strain of coronavirus in a few weeks, and it can be contagious before symptoms appear... Why's everyone so upset?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Rent Party: In 1918, the H1N1 flu infected half a billion people and killed 50 million, 600,000 of theme right here in 'Murica.  And that was before you had millions of people hopping on aircraft and jetting all over the globe and a population with about 6 billion fewer people in it.

I'm sorry, but if you have this thing and you are not quarantining yourself, I have absolutely 0 issue with my government doing it for you.

On the flip side, most people died in that flu from secondary infections like pneumonia, which was much more deadly back then due to a lack of antibiotics.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-mos​t-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

This thing might be a lot nastier than the flu, but generally modern medicine allows us to fight a 1918 style flu a lot better than we could back then.


As long as we have enough of the antibiotics to treat the sick.  It's all supply and demand.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xai: For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.


Maybe if you didn't run a totalitarian state, and allowed honest information so that everyone know what the real dangers are instead of concealing it so as not to embarrass the government,  measures like that wouldn't be necessary.

At this point, even if the CCP started being open and honest, everyone would think they were lying anyway.

There is simply no way that the government of the PRC can be excused here.  They arrested the doctor who initially recognized this new virus for spreading rumors that embarrass the government, for Christ's sake.  He subsequently died of the virus.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xai: For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Lady J: If you're infected, and refuse to quarantine, you're basically a murderer. People are probably gonna die because of you. I'm the libbiest lib that ever libbed, and I have no problem with enforced quarantine.

Awww. The fun part of dying is seeing how many people you can take with you when you go.


How would you know? Are you also dead? I live in a country with universal healthcare, so I've been death panelled to death.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zeff: It's interesting that almost all of the people getting sick and quarantined in China are those not as sufficiently loyal to the party as the healthy people. I'm not gonna use the word "purge", but it ticks a lot of boxes. With the government controlling every aspect of their lives it would be so easy to hit regions, neighborhoods or even individuals with targeted viral attacks.

Wait... this is 8chan, right?


Yup China could round up all those not loyal enough, stick em with sick people and not give them treatment ''because we dont have enough doctors''... and kill em all off.

The commies are gonna use that to murder a whole lot of people.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Rent Party: In 1918, the H1N1 flu infected half a billion people and killed 50 million, 600,000 of theme right here in 'Murica.  And that was before you had millions of people hopping on aircraft and jetting all over the globe and a population with about 6 billion fewer people in it.

I'm sorry, but if you have this thing and you are not quarantining yourself, I have absolutely 0 issue with my government doing it for you.

On the flip side, most people died in that flu from secondary infections like pneumonia, which was much more deadly back then due to a lack of antibiotics.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-mos​t-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

This thing might be a lot nastier than the flu, but generally modern medicine allows us to fight a 1918 style flu a lot better than we could back then.


Yes an no.

Our medicine and care are a lot better than it was a centurary ago, but this little bugger seems to be following in that Flu's footsteps.

The main killer is viral pneumonia.  Antibiotics are useless, and anti-virals are of limited use/availability.  Second, the real source of the fatalities seems to be an over reaction by the immune system, which then causes systemic organ failure.  That is what the Spanish flu did as well.  This is where the immune suppression drugs are coming into play, trying to damp that down.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Everybody was kung Wuhan flu fighting...


FTFM
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Given the blockade China maintains over any bad news, if this made it out, the actual situation  inside China must be exponentially worse.


I really wish people would stop using words like this so casually.
the other day on CNN (and on fark) several people said this epidemic is growing exponentially (it isn't based on the stats we have, and it can't based on simple math).

With that said, it is indeed very serious, worrisome, and I pity those living in China right now.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The interesting number was always going to be the fatality rate in nations providing first world medicine.

The fatality rate of the Wuhan disease in mainland China was between 2.2% and 2.4% but the percentage outside mainland China was 0.6%, given that only two people had died from 321 confirmed cases, John Nicholls, a Clinical Professor in Pathology at the University of Hong Kong, told Asia Times in an email.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Reporters who have been documenting the crisis is Wuhan have also started to go 'missing' during this little crackdown.

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-0​2-07/two-citizen-journalists-covering-​virus-go-missing-in-china


Wuhan, got you all in check.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: OptionC: adamgreeney: It's the freaking flu. 2% fatality rate for the flu can't be that far off the normal flu. It's go away, just like every other "scary" virus.

Flu is usually around a 0.05% fatality rate.  2% would be 40x a normal flu.

This is fark. We don't need your facts.


Username checks out?
 
adj_m
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was a farked up video.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lady J: If you're infected, and refuse to quarantine, you're basically a murderer. People are probably gonna die because of you. I'm the libbiest lib that ever libbed, and I have no problem with enforced quarantine.


This. I figured this was coming after the reports of some people actively trying to spread the bug by spitting on elevator buttons, on people, and so on.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: If you're infected, and refuse to quarantine, you're basically a murderer. People are probably gonna die because of you. I'm the libbiest lib that ever libbed, and I have no problem with enforced quarantine.



Try and do this today and everyone would be sued. In the 1940's there was another epidemic polio infestation where my mothers house was hit. My Aunt survived but suffered life long after effects. No one was allowed in or out of their house, large sign was posted on the doors.

On Saturday, June 17, 1916, an official announcement of the existence of an epidemic polio infection was made in Brooklyn, New York. That year, there were over 27,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths due to polio in the United States, with over 2,000 deaths in New York City alone.[15] The names and addresses of individuals with confirmed polio cases were published daily in the press, their houses were identified with placards, and their families were quarantined.[1
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The interesting number was always going to be the fatality rate in nations providing first world medicine.

The fatality rate of the Wuhan disease in mainland China was between 2.2% and 2.4% but the percentage outside mainland China was 0.6%, given that only two people had died from 321 confirmed cases, John Nicholls, a Clinical Professor in Pathology at the University of Hong Kong, told Asia Times in an email.


That's true as long as China have been honest about the number of infected people.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Xai: For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.

They are sending sick people basically to post-katrina thunderdome makeshift bunk beds gymnasium. From the stats we already know, theres AT LEAST 25% of people getting sick that need intensive care. Does this look like intensive care facilities to you?
[Fark user image image 850x536]

If you're sick or just a little sick and you go there, chances are, you gonna die.


Yet another person proudly saying what they shouldn't be doing while conveniently having no plan for people who are actively infecting others.
 
Lady J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Lady J: If you're infected, and refuse to quarantine, you're basically a murderer. People are probably gonna die because of you. I'm the libbiest lib that ever libbed, and I have no problem with enforced quarantine.


Try and do this today and everyone would be sued. In the 1940's there was another epidemic polio infestation where my mothers house was hit. My Aunt survived but suffered life long after effects. No one was allowed in or out of their house, large sign was posted on the doors.

On Saturday, June 17, 1916, an official announcement of the existence of an epidemic polio infection was made in Brooklyn, New York. That year, there were over 27,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths due to polio in the United States, with over 2,000 deaths in New York City alone.[15] The names and addresses of individuals with confirmed polio cases were published daily in the press, their houses were identified with placards, and their families were quarantined.[1


Try and do what today... refuse to be quarantined, or forcibly quarantine infected people?
 
Balder333
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyone in favor of inforced quarantine - what if Trump declares a epidemic emergency and then puts strategic democratic strongholds (cities) in quarantine that happens to last until after the first week of November.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Xai
For those criticising, what would you recommend be done instead? What would you do if you had infected people ignoring instructions to stay in their homes and who spread the disease?

Genuine question, I'd like to know.


China's central government ordered Wuhan to round up all suspectedpatients and anyone they are thought to have been in close contact with in mass quarantine camps.

That's the scary part. With no evidence, just suspicion, they can take you to a quarantine camp.

That doesn't settle right with me. There needs to be human rights in place.

Oh, wait....


Yet another person who said what shouldn't be done with no plan of what they should do when people are actively infecting others.

This infection is contagious before symptoms appear, you can ONLY go on the basis of who they have been in contact with.
 
Balder333
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
enforced*
 
Report