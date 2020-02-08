 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Thai soldier still at large after going on shooting rampage. At least 20 dead so far (developing story)
    Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand  
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He probably got mad when his hooker didnt have a dong
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Launch the Thai fighters.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With aim like that you know he'd be a Thai fighter, not a stormtrooper.
 
nanim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ftfa:  update: 'killed 20 people and injured many more in a gun rampage in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima."

apparently starting with his superiour officer
 
IamAwake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: He probably got mad when his hooker didnt have a dong


He didn't want to pay extra for that, went on the rampage when they wouldn't let him see a manager.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IamAwake: well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.


The 2nd amendment is a curse upon that country.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: lolmao500: He probably got mad when his hooker didnt have a dong

He didn't want to pay extra for that, went on the rampage when they wouldn't let him see a manager.


Is his name Karan?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamAwake: well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.



Yep.
He attacked a Buddhist temple.
Obviously he's an Evangelical.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's no way to curry favor
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Callous: IamAwake: well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon that country.


Beat me to it. **shakes tiny fist**
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IamAwake: well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.


DRINK!!!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thai stick around not?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought the US had the market on mass killings.  Apparently, even those jobs have been taken by foreigners.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm confused... All the media stories constantly tell us that these things only happen in the US because of "'Murican gun culture"...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Callous: IamAwake: well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon that country.

Beat me to it. **shakes tiny fist**


And me! *shakes even smaller fist*
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"No way to prevent this" says only nation where people regularly order the food too spicy.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: IamAwake: well, drumpf did promise he'd improve exports around the world...guess we're exporting this now, then.

DRINK!!!


It's 8:30 AM.  You have a problem.
 
