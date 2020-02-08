 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Alright, squirrel, off those water skies and out of the pool. It's against the law, eh   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Toronto, Eastern Gray Squirrel, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Vancouver, squirrel water skiing, City of Vancouver staff, Bylaw, Ski  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading about Twiggy in the 1980s. I wonder how many squirrels they've gone through since the first one.

Also, let's not forget - let's *not* forget, Dude - that keeping wildlife, an amphibious rodent, for uh, domestic, you know, within the city - that ain't legal either.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NutWrench
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Businesses are prohibited from using rodents in competitions, exhibitions, performance or events," according to Schedule A Section 13 of the city's  Business Prohibition Bylaw No. 5156, said the statement.

Racist!
 
davynelson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in Canada and can tell you that we say 'rain' nowadays, and not 'water skies'.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wonder if PETA is behind this?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I remember reading about Twiggy in the 1980s. I wonder how many squirrels they've gone through since the first one.

Also, let's not forget - let's *not* forget, Dude - that keeping wildlife, an amphibious rodent, for uh, domestic, you know, within the city - that ain't legal either.


Oldest meme in the book! Your granddad's squirrel.

Think about it. Literally too old to be Fark!

But I do love old memes. It's the John Swartzwelder in me, I can't help feeling joy at the sight of a bindle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

davynelson: I live in Canada and can tell you that we say 'rain' nowadays, and not 'water skies'.n Sw


In Swaheli, the word for rain is literally "piss". They say "it is pissing", just like people in, well, the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, etc. "The gods must be drunk. It's pissing down out there."

I bless the rains down in Africa. At least they are warm as p***.

In some languages they would do away with the fiction of "it" and just say "piss" when asked what the weather is like.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "Businesses are prohibited from using rodents in competitions, exhibitions, performance or events," according to Schedule A Section 13 of the city's  Business Prohibition Bylaw No. 5156, said the statement.

Racist!


This law was passed to prevent people from betting on rat fights. Or possibly beaver fights. Nothing could be more Canadian. This is not literally true, nor is it even "Trump True".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But there was a time when people were bored enough to bet on rat fights. They intentionally left out slices of pie to attract rats to haul them away. It was called rat racing. Some people fed lead shot to frogs just for a laugh.
 
Biledriver
‘’ less than a minute ago  

davynelson: I live in Canada and can tell you that we say 'rain' nowadays, and not 'water skies'.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report