(Derby Evening Telegraph)   Anarchy in the UK
26
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent headline, Subby. We knew it was coming, just not so soon.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There will be questions in the House about this.

/Okay, maybe not The House, but a house. As in "Where's our farkin bin gone?"
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there's Fox News in parliament. Mass chaos I tell you!

/ Trust me, look it up.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the other coont-like tendencies we were warned about.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything looks so cheap there.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: This is one of the other coont-like tendencies we were warned about.


OH, HE MAD
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things like this did not happen before Brexit.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are at a level 3 "What's all this then" for national security.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO GOD! PLEASE NO!!! NOOOOOOOOOO
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh this is just wild
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to fill out a form.
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this appeared in The Onion it would look right at home.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't in Shaftesbury.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's hanging out with that vicious gang of Keep Left signs.
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 360x254]


Tiny Fist, etc.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This happened where I used to live, they evacuated the town and bulldozed it.

/it's a Superfund site nowadays.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember, remember the 8th of February, the roundabout-bin treason and plot.
 
LewDux
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: At least it wasn't in Shaftesbury.

Stewart Lee - Shilbottle
Youtube TvHlD7Lg5x0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1​JFXHs​_Efe8
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It's hanging out with that vicious gang of Keep Left signs.
[Fark user image 343x276]


It's either leaking or a dog leaked on it
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sub Human: This happened where I used to live, they evacuated the town and bulldozed it.

/it's a Superfund site nowadays.


there was a Superfund site down the road from where i grew up in NJ. it is now a shopping mall. which strikes me as odd.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are abandoned wheelie bins covered under Brexit?
 
