 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Masher)   That's not a spud ... THIS is a spud ... and it's for sale, mate   (allhomes.com.au) divider line
6
    More: Silly, Babe, Goulburn, New South Wales, Potato, Hoddle Street massacre, According to Jim, sleepy NSW town of Robertson, big things, Big Potato  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2020 at 10:06 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's there, and people take pictures of it."  No one in the article gives voice to any enthusiasm for the poor potato. They are trying to sell it for a small fortune, but it sounds like they will have to pay someone to haul it away.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Throw some furniture in it and put it on Airbnb.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Big Idaho Potato Hotel B&B would like a word:

https://www.geek.com/culture/this-mas​s​ive-idaho-potato-is-now-a-cozy-airbnb-​you-can-stay-in-1784354/
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: "It's there, and people take pictures of it."  No one in the article gives voice to any enthusiasm for the poor potato. They are trying to sell it for a small fortune, but it sounds like they will have to pay someone to haul it away.


A small fortune is asking ~400K U$D for this "character cottage"  (at the bottom of the article)
Fark user imageView Full Size

WTF Mate?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The whole thing sounds half baked.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Big Nickle is unimpressed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report