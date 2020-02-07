 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Man arrested for trying to smuggle $70 million worth of live eels out of the UK. No word if he tried to use a hovercraft   (theguardian.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He can't, the tobacconist just died.

/And thanks for the reminder, subby downer
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$70 million worth?!
How many is that, like all of them?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know of another thing we have in common. Cop Math.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slice open a couple of arteries and toss him in the ocean. Seems like a fitting punishment.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: $70 million worth?!
How many is that, like all of them?


A single good Japanese eel fillet can go for about the equivalent of fifty dollars, but that would still be a shiatload of eel.

//just had eel for dinner
//totally worth the cost
 
Don Gato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One look at me and he'll go into a different line of work.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
UK, he'll get something like 3 days and maybe something equivalent to an ASBO.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: $70 million worth?!
How many is that, like all of them?


TFA headline didn't say seventy million, it said something like curley-cue50m.  No idea what that means.
 
Report