(YouTube)   Drunk driver surprised by sudden amount of attention, lack of traffic. (Newly-released video compilation of Wednesday's pre-parade crasher)   (youtube.com) divider line
Sir VG
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing nobody got hurt during that crazy pursuit.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No death. Good work.
 
Cyber_Junk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It seems like if that guy was feeling malicious towards the parade pedestrians there would have been some serious casualties before they stopped him.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Only mistake, the officer driving that initial SUV that it stopped at early on should have remained behind the wheel, there were enough other officers in the area that he didn't need to get out to respond and might have been able to box-in the suspect even as the suspect reversed into a patrol car.

That's a nitpick though.  They managed to avoid the suspect crashing through barricades and hitting parade watchers, not exactly an easy feat.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cyber_Junk: It seems like if that guy was feeling malicious towards the parade pedestrians there would have been some serious casualties before they stopped him.


If he'd started hitting people they'd undoubtedly have been much more aggressive, like firing upon him.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: Only mistake, the officer driving that initial SUV that it stopped at early on should have remained behind the wheel, there were enough other officers in the area that he didn't need to get out to respond and might have been able to box-in the suspect even as the suspect reversed into a patrol car.

That's a nitpick though.  They managed to avoid the suspect crashing through barricades and hitting parade watchers, not exactly an easy feat.


Yeah, usually our parades we don't have crashes, just a lot of gunshots.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farking sportsball victory parades.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It took way longer to stop him than it should have. Especially if some day it turns out to be someone bent on destruction. So I hope they can learn from this.
 
