(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Parallel parking is hard, many people have problems with it on their driving exams. Do you a) Have special classes to focus on parallel parking? b) Use a smaller car for the exam? Vegas) Get rid of the requirement all together?   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My ex was working for the state DMV and sat in on a driving test.  She pointed out that the driver didn't use their turn signal and the freaking supervisor said it was ok because they were just leaving the parking lot.

arrrggghgh.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only time you need to parallel park in Vegas is for a driver's test.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love to watch people parallel park. Cheap fun, they get so flustered sometimes.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I just told the examiner we could save time, just take those points off and move on. 16 yr old me knew how to suck up.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah that was the only part I failed at 16.  Barely got my license.  I have bad depth perception so I don't even attempt it.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Koldbern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Yeah that was the only part I failed at 16.  Barely got my license.  I have bad depth perception so I don't even attempt it.


Me too!  Though, my depth perception is passable.  That was the mid 1990s.  Since then (speaking for myself / your milage may very) when I live in an area that requires that skill, I get good.  When I live in an area that doesn't, I get bad again!  :-/
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smaht Pahk
 
skinink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Parallel parking is probably the one part of driving that I do well. I can't understand why people find it difficult.

On the other hand, my highway merging sucks. I'm amazed I haven't had an accident while merging.
 
skinink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: Smaht Pahk


That cah's got no drivah!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I love to watch people parallel park. Cheap fun, they get so flustered sometimes.


I had a terrific on the road instructor back in 1985 (a big butch lesbian and huge Twins fan) who laid out how to parallel park in three easy steps that I still use today.

I'm always amazed how well it works.

Even then we all wondered why such a skill was still needed. No one lives in the city anymore, and it's not like there's some sort of urban renaissance around the corner.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
they removed the requirement in Jersey when I was of age, but brought it back a few years after that.
 
GrizzledVeteran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Evidently that would now make about 17 states that have dropped the requirement.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion-now/2015/05/21/parallel-parking-d​riving-tests/27671165/

I still have to P-Park once in a while, and am usually pretty successful using method learned in 1969.

I still remember: 25-foot open space, and Detroit's longest cars were pretty damned long.

Passed exam in something like this, I'm proud to say:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/lawn, etc....
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c) Buy something smaller than a land yacht
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you drive around here, you need to be able to parallel park. One shot, none of this back a forth crap, otherwise you're holding everyone up.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: My ex was working for the state DMV and sat in on a driving test.  She pointed out that the driver didn't use their turn signal and the freaking supervisor said it was ok because they were just leaving the parking lot.

arrrggghgh.


I got dinged on my first driving test for not using a turn signal IN the parking lot.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: they removed the requirement in Jersey when I was of age, but brought it back a few years after that.


Let me know when they bring the left turn back, ah Jersey.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Parallel park on a hill with a stick shift and get back to me.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My high school driving instructor used to take us on a one-way street and have us parallel park on the other side of the road, just to see if we could figure it out.

It's actually easier, because you can see what you're doing better.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Parallel park on a hill with a stick shift and get back to me.


Did it in Germany all the time, good times.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ever read a headline, and after your first reaction you realize you're bleeping old?

I did my driving test in a mountainous town near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Teresópolis) back in the 70s.  Part of the test included turning-on the manual-transmission VW Beetle, facing down a steep 20%+ downhill, then parallel park backwards, without letting the car roll forwards at the start.  On slippery cobble-stones.

/WhatsWrongWithTheseKidsToday
//UphillBothWays
///ThreeFeetOfSnowInTropicalSouthAmeri​ca
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I cannot parallel park to save my soul.  My wife does it when required.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I failed the first time because I couldn't parallel park.  To be fair, our car was busted... I could do highway driving just fine, but once there wasn't good airflow from high speeds it would overheat in just a couple minutes.

Also to be fair, I lived in the suburbs and aside from the test I almost never ran into a situation where I needed it.  Downtown it's important but lots of people where I live never need to go downtown.  The malls and jobs are all out in the suburbs where we have parking lots, for better or worse.  (Now I have a Chevy Spark, specifically because it's so easy to parallel park... the good shows are downtown, so I do like to be able to fit in just about any spot I see, although I don't get out for shows nearly as much as I'd like... it's been several months since I've gotten down to anything.)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Parallel park on a hill with a stick shift and get back to me.


Parallel park on a hummock with a horse and buggy and get back to me english.


I mean really I drive manual myself but they're on the endangered list, they don't matter anymore.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: Ever read a headline, and after your first reaction you realize you're bleeping old?

I did my driving test in a mountainous town near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Teresópolis) back in the 70s.  Part of the test included turning-on the manual-transmission VW Beetle, facing down a steep 20%+ downhill, then parallel park backwards, without letting the car roll forwards at the start.  On slippery cobble-stones.

/WhatsWrongWithTheseKidsToday
//UphillBothWays
///ThreeFeetOfSnowInTropicalSouthAmeri​ca


People got soft, man.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Blues Brothers - How to park like Elwood
Youtube ZWbnrfKRFxI
 
