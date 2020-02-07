 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Ever heard of the 1876 Kentucky meat shower, a mysterious event where large chunks of flesh rained down over nearby Olympia Springs? Well now you have   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
26
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Kentucky Meat Shower should NOT be confused for a Tennessee flapjack or a Missouri roundhouse.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or a NY Borough Squid Squall.

img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two men that tasted the raw meat thought that it might be mutton or venison, and the Crouch family cat gorged on the fortuitous feast.

The vultures may have vomited in response to feeding on poisoned meat.

TIL what Kentuckians ate before there was roadkill.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kentucky Meat Shower was the name of the Bathhouse at a Lexington gay campground.
 
tomasso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, shucks, back in my day we often ended up giving our prom dates a Kentucky Meat Shower - unless they opted for the Delaware Dinner instead.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky Meat Shower is a bluegrass/death metal fusion band.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: A Kentucky Meat Shower should NOT be confused for a Tennessee flapjack or a Missouri roundhouse.


It's also illegal in seven states, including, oddly enough, Kentucky.
 
balial
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dollop episode is a giant WTF:

https://allthingscomedy.com/podcasts/​3​6---kentucky-meat-shower---smollop
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: A Kentucky Meat Shower should NOT be confused for a Tennessee flapjack or a Missouri roundhouse.


What about a Cleveland Steamer?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was there. I was hit in the face with a salami. I never recovered."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: naughtyrev: A Kentucky Meat Shower should NOT be confused for a Tennessee flapjack or a Missouri roundhouse.

What about a Cleveland Steamer?


No one is confusing any of those things for a Steamer. At least no one with any decency, you pervert.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Kentucky Meat Shower"; or as subbys mom calls it, Tuesday.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kentucky Meat Shower has a completely different meaning in my sex dungeon!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
K.M.S. is my safe word.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the Meatier Shower.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cactushugs.comView Full Size
 
flamingboar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That explains why Kentucky people are a bit cray
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brazzers
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bah! That was after the civil war, so someone in trouble flying an airplane simply jettisoned their cargo that they were taking to Walmart.
These things have simple answers...
 
gojirast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Kentucky Meat Shower"

That's Mitch McConnell's traditional "Coming Home to K.Y." party when he returns from D.C.
 
sotua
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats - Kentucky Meat Shower
Youtube 5QX8t5__lm8
 
gojirast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: A Kentucky Meat Shower should NOT be confused for a Tennessee flapjack or a Missouri roundhouse.


Or a Mississippi mud-slide, or an Alabama anal party.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vultures?

*reads article*

Yup.

/ I may have read about this before at some point.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kentucky Meat Shower?

Man, Drew's birthday parties get wilder every year!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The state never cleaned up the mess, and thus Fark.com was born."
 
