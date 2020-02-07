 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Smart security saves time". Dumb security break kora, leave note   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Transportation Security Administration, French language, Africa, John F. Kennedy, Ballak Sissoko, Morocco, West Africa, Facebook post  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TSA: "wasn't us, we don't know Spanish, hombre"
Ballake: "you left a note in the case with the pieces"
TSA: "and?" *smokebomb*
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Give him a listen, especially his stuff with Toumani Diabate.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
said the spokesperson via email late Thursday. "However, after a thorough review of the claim, it was determined that TSA did not open the instrument case because it did not trigger an alarm when it was screened for possible explosives."

'Nah we just busted it up for fun and it looked weird'

Why anyone would travel to the United States at this time is what really baffles me
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aren't there cameras in the area where TSA examines luggage? That would settle this.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Read the  headline'd "kora" as okra. Was caught in such a moment of WTF? fun that I didn't bother to read the article.

/mmmmm....fried okra
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

